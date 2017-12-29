URI December 27 2027

Sheriff report

SHERIFF   12/14 Robyn Joy Sword, 35, Merry Ln, WC.  Trespassing 2.  Released due to overcrowding. Donald Raymond Wilson, 44, Chevney Wy, SC.  Failure to appear for driving while suspended. Jaime Gonzalez Castro, 26, Francine Ct, WC.  Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Richard Anthony Wright Jr, 32, S. Buchanan Ave, EP.  Violation…

JCLS Announces Hotspot Lending Program

JCLS Announces Hotspot Lending Program   Medford, Oregon (December 18, 2017) – Jackson County Library Services announces a program aimed at helping more Jackson County residents get online. Called JCLS Connect, the program will be available at all fifteen branch libraries in the county beginning in mid-January.   At launch, hotspot devices will be available…

Winter Reads Program at JCLS

Winter Reads Program at JCLS   Medford, Oregon (December 18, 2017) — Jackson County Library Services invites patrons to join the Winter Reads program, which will run from January 2 through February 14, 2018 at all fifteen Jackson County Library branches. This fun program for adults aims to encourage more reading during the winter months….

Obituaries

Myra Elaine Cam Aug. 6, 1955 – Dec. 9, 2017   Myra Cam passed away on December 9, 2017 at Rogue Regional Hospital in Medford with her husband, family and friend at her side. She was born on Aug. 6, 1955 in Medford, Oregon to Harry and Margaret Dietrick. Her family settled in Eagle pint…

MUrphy’s Law

A Frustrating Errand By Don W. Crowl For the Independent   Once again Murphy’s Law appears suspiciously evident from a recent minor incident I encountered.   The other lane ALWAYS moves faster: I entered a retail store to buy three small items. When I got into lane 1, where the cashier was checking folks’ purchases,…

Letters:

Letters:   Ways of Knowing To some of us, truth and reality are derived purely from our perceptions; they are ‘just what we think.’  To others of us, truth and reality are the actuality of phenomena; they represent what actually exists regardless of our perceptions.   While many of us operate in the ‘opinion-based’ world, science…

Let’s do Lunch

By Ralph  McKechnie of the Independent The old year may be winding down, but let’s not let our health wind down with it. This is the time of year when we need to protect ourselves even more than we do when the body is not stressed by the cold weather and the exposure we have…

Lady Hoops 3-1 After Win vs. Gold Beach

Lady Hoops 3-1 After Win vs. Gold Beach   By Tim O’Sullivan For the Independent   Winning wasn’t something seen much lately around the Lady Eagles basketball program – in fact not at all during the 2016-17 season. But that’s all changed now. Eagle Point tallied their third win of the season, 49-40 Monday night…

JCLS Eliminates Late Fees on Overdue Books

JCLS Eliminates Late Fees on Overdue Books   Medford, Oregon (December 20, 2017) —Starting January 1, 2018 Jackson County Library Services will no longer charge late fees for overdue materials. At their meeting on Thursday, October 12, 2017, the Jackson County Library Board of Directors approved a policy to eliminate overdue fines completely.   “The…

PRESS RELEASE   December 20, 2017 Contact: Chris Walker, Jackson County Clerk (541) 774-6125   For Immediate Release * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *…

