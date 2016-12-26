by

By Ralph McKechnie

Of the Independent

More than thirty years ago, and 2,000 miles from here, I had a chance to sample something that I really fell in love with. It is not often that you will find something in a pizza parlor, but this day was an exception.

One of the local favorites where I happened to be at that time was sauerkraut Pizza, and while being skeptical at first, that skepticism quickly disappeared as we devoured a pizza made with sauerkraut and sausage. It was probably another 10 years before I had another opportunity to take advantage of what appears to be a Midwest delicacy. I have never seen it on a menu here in the west.

Sauerkraut pizza was perhaps one of those local delicacies that might be found in only one place, but it was worth remembering and worth repeating here.

This recipe is so easy, you might want to make a few and freeze them for use later, for lunches or for a quick snack. The recipe for the break is as follows: two tablespoons of melted coconut oil, two eggs, three heaping tablespoons of almond flour, a pinch of salt and perhaps a half teaspoon of baking powder.

Melt the coconut oil in a glass baking bowl and while still hot, drop in the eggs and mix very thoroughly. Then drop in the almond flour, baking powder and salt and make certain that the batter is mixed thoroughly. It may take a whisk to make certain the batter is thoroughly mixed. Then place in a microwave and cook on high for one minute and 45 seconds. Remove from microwave and place on the stovetop to cool for a while. When cool enough to handle, remove the crust and slice it into two 1/2″ think pieces. These are then toasted for a few minutes per side and they are ready for the toppings.

Now, there are choices. You can either use pizza sauce, topped with cheese, sauerkraut and sausage or use thousand Island dressing (an acceptable substitute is easily made from ketchup 2 tablespoons and mayonnaise 1/2 cup with additional spices) and top the pizza with sauerkraut, corned beef and Swiss cheese.

As you can see, this meal is very easy, very tasty and pretty good for you too. It is also quick and is not much of a challenge in the kitchen.

Because it is quick and tasty, it will make a great snack or meal on New Year’s Day during the bowl games. You can easily make the mini pizzas or sandwiches during half-time and have plenty of time for getting back in front of the TV.

Not only are they good, they are filling, so you don’t have to sit in front of the game munching on snack foods that will do little for you.

One of the really nice things about making such a crust is that you can use the bread for just about anything, including sandwiches (grilled cheese) and other topping pizzas. Being non-gluten assures that you will not feel bloated after lunch.

Whatever you do for this weekend, make sure that you eat right and live right. Live long and pain-free and please live with passion and purpose.