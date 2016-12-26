by

Hiking the Appalachian Trail Part two #15

Perched on top of Big Flat Mountain, the Loft Mountain campground offers some of the best scenic views in the entire Shenandoah National Park. One of the largest campgrounds in the park, Loft Mountain is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, providing a wilderness getaway in the historic Virginia Mountains. Loft Mountain’s location on the mountain top offers hikers and campers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the surrounding rolling hills and open meadows.

The campground is located right off of Milepost 80 on the famous Skyline Drive, which runs 105 miles north and south along the crest of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Stunning views are available from any of the 75 scenic overlooks along Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

I arrived at the camp store at around 2 or 3pm. After a shower and a visit to the store I headed up to the campground entrance and signed in. As I said earlier, a wonderful group of campers had set up an area for some “Trail Magic” for thru hikers with free food and drink for all. We sat under a canopy in the drizzling rain enjoying hotdogs and an assortment of other food and treats. As I was heading toward my designated tent sight someone stopped to ask me my name. He also wanted to know if I knew a hiker named “Cruiser”. He told me that Cruiser had arrived earlier in the day with another hiker, Shelly. They were set up not far from where we were. I got the space number and walked over to Cruiser’s tent site. I last saw Cruiser and Shelly at Big Meadows where they had headed out together about an hour or so after I had left. Cruiser had apparently gotten ahead of me when I was bumbling around outside Big Meadows the morning I had left. Now with all of us together it was another great family reunion among thru hikers on the trail. Neither one of them had heard from “Nemo” but thought she may have simply run ahead of everyone.

It was raining pretty hard when I finally got my tent set up. The three of us returned to the “Trail Magic” and spent a couple of hours catching up. Cruiser had seen a family of bears crossing the road at mile marker 67. He showed me a few pictures on his phone of bears, snakes, deer, and a craggy looking small dog that he thought might be a coyote. Everyone around the campsite doubted it. Later Shelly, Cruiser and I headed back to the store. The rain had let up and Shelly wanted to take a shower and do some laundry. We all threw in our dirty clothes and shared the cost of detergent and the machine. We decided to meet up the next morning for breakfast at the Trail Magic campsite.

The day started out gray and overcast. Heavy rain storms were predicted for the early afternoon. Most of the hikers decided it would be best to hang out at the campground for the day in hopes that the rain would let up so we could get out the following day. The three of us spent the day walking around the campground and the area around it. There was one spot where we could get a phone signal strong enough to get a call out. I managed a call to my wife but Cruiser and Shelly never found a signal. At around 3pm the predicted storm came in. We all scrambled into our tents to wait it out. Thunder and lightning were right on top of us and strong winds rattled the tent throughout the night. At around 4am in the morning the storm let up and before sunup it was clear and sunny. I hate packing a heavy wet tent after a rain so I was pleased to see that it had been dried by the wind between 4am and sunup. Cruiser and Shelly had not gotten out of their tents when I walked back to find them so I decided to head on out without them. It was thirty miles to Waynesboro. I figured I could make it within the next two days. Full of hotdogs, chips and candy bars, I headed down the trail.

I hoped that the next two days would be relatively easy with more of the same rolling hills and not much change in the elevation along the way. It was about sixty miles to the next really big challenge at ”Three Ridges” Mountain and the “Priest” which would be a 4000 foot climb almost straight up. My heart pounded at the thought of it. I thought I might hold up for a day in Waynesboro, get some supplies, and wait for Cruiser. But!!!!