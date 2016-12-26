KSKQ announces new translator

by

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For More Information, contact:Jason Houk – 541-690-2807

December 17, 2016

KSKQ Community Radio announces new translator 94.1 FM – now broadcasting in Medford.

The Rogue Valley’s voice on the radio has gotten a little louder. Southern Oregon’s community radio station, KSKQ is now broadcasting on their new translator 94.1 as well as 89.5 on the FM dial. With the new translator, listeners will have an easier time tuning in to KSKQ in Medford, Central Point and communities north.

KSKQ Community Studio is located at 330 East Hersey Street in Ashland and broadcasts from an antenna north-east of Ashland on Table Mountain. The new translator increases the reach by transmitting from a tower on Roxy Ann Peak.

“We really need to thank Michael Brown of Brown Broadcast Services for getting this translator off the ground.” says KSKQ station manager Jason Houk

A project of the Multicultural association of southern Oregon, KSKQ is a volunteer-powered radio station with a mission to empower the residents of the Rogue Valley, celebrate our cultural diversity, build sustainable and resilient communities through the exchange of ideas. With over 60 local, volunteer producers, KSKQ offers an eclectic lineup of local and syndicated programming, broadcasting over the FM airwaves and streaming live at www.kskq.org.

“Check out our schedule, there is going to be something you will like”, says Houk. “We are volunteer-powered so if something is missing then it probably is you.”