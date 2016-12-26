by

Lady Eagles Falter in Final Seconds

By Tim O’Sullivan

For the Independent

The number 2 hasn’t been kind to the Lady Eagles this season.

For the second time at home this month, Eagle Point suffered defeat by just two points, the latest coming against Illinois Valley 46-44 on Thursday night.

With 2.6 seconds remaining and the score tied, sophomore Alexa Burgess supposedly fouled the Cougars Courtney Scott, sending her to the free throw line. Scott calmly knocked down both attempts, and a last second half court heave by Carlene Hart fell wide of the basket.

“I believe what she (Burgess) said, and she didn’t touch her,” said head coach Marvin Denman, whose team has fallen to 0-6 this season. “I said that’s out of your hands. That’s out of my hands…I’m not sure why they called it. Sometimes you wanna let the kids solve it.”

A 7-2 run to open the game had the Cougars (5-3) leading for the entire first half, but the lead shrunk to just one as the Eagles Kelsi Monroe came off the bench to sink a pair of late second quarter buckets.

Hart’s lay-in 20 seconds into the third quarter gave the Eagles their first lead of the game. Hart would score the Eagles first 10 points of the half, leading to a 36-34 advantage after three periods.

But the Cougars wised up defensively, holding the Eagles go-to in the post to just two points the remainder of the game.

“They closed down on her a little bit, and made it a little harder for her,” Denman said. “She hardly ever gets tired (but) she was gassed. I’d gone with her a lot of minutes.”

The Eagles clawing back in the second half came at a price, as foul trouble put Illinois Valley into the bonus less than five minutes in. Hart’s final bucket came with 12 seconds left to tie the score, but what would have been a non-shooting foul by Burgess instead led to the game-deciding free throws.

The Eagles also lost by a last second pair in their season opener against Phoenix. Thursday’s surprising loss to a team two classifications their junior foiled their best chance to enter the win column.

Hart led the Eagles with 18, while Odalis Rincones chipped in eight, including a three-pointer. Aundrea Miller and Tori Johnson each had 18 for the Cougars.