Letter from Rep. Mike McLane

by

Friends,

Earlier this month, I attended the Oregon Business Plan Leadership Summit. Each year Oregon’s elected leaders share their ideas of what’s next for the state and how best to proceed. With the 2017 Legislative Session around the corner and spending increasing at a tremendous pace, we must roll up our sleeves and develop a plan to move our state forward.

The differences between rural and urban Oregon must be understood by Oregon’s leaders and decision makers just as the difference between a concern and a crisis must be understood. The crisis in rural Oregon is real and it must be addressed.

Our economy will most greatly benefit from spending reform and a commitment to business growth. We cannot continue to politicize each step of the reform process.

Last week, we had Legislative Days. In House Rural Communities, Land Use & Water we were briefed on drought emergency response and the latest on St. Paul’s water infrastructure. In the Joint Emergency Board Committee we addressed the ITT Tech closure and heard from students that have been deeply impacted. You can see the full agenda for each committee here.

I also met with constituents regarding healthcare for Oregonians. We had a nice conversation as I always appreciate hearing from my constituents.

I wanted to let you know of a change coming to the offices of many of your state representatives. As we head into session many of us have begun using iCitizen, a free online public engagement forum. I encourage you to register and vote. Your feedback is important to me and I have posted a question for you to answer to get started. Use this link to get started: iCitizen.

iCitizen will become more prevalent in our communication but the goal is to get real-time feedback on issues that will be addressed during session. Individual votes are private. As your representative I only see the vote in iCitizen, not the person casting the vote. Let me know what you think about it.

May you all have a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Sincerely,

Mike McLane