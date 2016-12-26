by

To the Editor:

There is widespread agreement that clean air and water are good things. All of the progress in this area has been due to regulations and their enforcement. Polluting industries have no other economic incentive to clean up their waste.

Eliminating the regulations to save industry their cost will have the inevitable consequence of polluters putting the costs onto society by returning to their polluting ways.

The Trump move to appoint an individual to head the EPA who is committed to eliminating clean air and clean water regulations can have only one result: a return to toxic air and water. Is a polluted planet the greatness to which President-elect Trump aspires? I hope he can do better. I hope also that Senators Wyden and Merkley agree.

Ken Deveney

Ashland

This age of misinformation and fake news makes it difficult to discover what is really happening. For reality we have to seek credible informed sources. For information about climate trends, NASA and the World Meteorological Union are credible.

Contrary to claims that have been floating around the fake news circuit to please science deniers, the global temperature has not been holding steady or declining. Indeed, since 2011, the global temperature has been climbing at an alarming rate, with the last two completed years each clocking in as the hottest on record up until that time. This year is on track to break the 2015 record.

The recent trend has even eclipsed the apparent (though actually unreal) slowdown since the turn of the century such that we are globally back on the steep trajectory established since the 1970s.

Anyone doubting that this trend is alarming should explore how temperature and water availability determine the survival of our natural systems (forests, grasslands, etc.), our agriculture, and our forestry. Absent substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, by the end of the century these natural systems, along with our agriculture, and forests, will likely be devastated.

Whether conservative or liberal, we just shouldn’t risk.

—

Alan Journet Ph.D.

Ashland