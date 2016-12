by

OBITUARIES 12-27-16

Jordon Lee Sather, 25, passed away December 4, 2016. He lived the majority of his life in White City and Eagle Point, Oregon.

Larry Ralph Lace of Trail, Oregon passed away December 7, 2016.

Lawrence J. Figueira, 93, passed away at his home in Shady Cove, Oregon December 8, 2016. Arrangements are in care of Conger-Morris Central Point Chapel.

Sandra D. Coleman, 71, of Prospect, Oregon passed away December 16, 2016 at her home. Arrangements are in care of Memory Gardens Memorial Park & Mortuary.

Patricia K. (Lowery) Cotton, 76, of White City, Oregon peacefully passed away at her home December 17, 2016.