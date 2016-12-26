by

SHERIFF 12-27-16

12/15

Tassaney Louise Mahoney, 36, Antelope Rd, WC. Unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Released on own recognizance.

Timothy Dean Ford, 49, Indian Trail Ct, SC. Failure to appear for DUII/drug. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Knautosha Leigh Cook, 21, Prairie Landing Dr, EP. Parole violation for unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Released on own recognizance.

Javier Ruiz Rodriguez, 41, Via Verde Cr, WC. Trespassing 2.

12/16

Christine Elizabeth Goodenow, 49, Antelope Rd, WC. Theft 3. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

12/17

Richard Kelcy Conken, 18, Dion Ct, SC. Assault 2 and robbery 1.

Megan Elizabeth Sills, 22, Avenue H, WC. Contempt and failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, burglary 1, ID theft, credit card, and theft 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Andrew Christopher Fleetwood, 32, Old Ferry Rd, SC. Failure to appear for theft 1. Released due to overcrowding.

Linda Gail Archuletta, 48, 2nd Ave, GH. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/hydrocodone, failure to appear and failure to pay for DUII/alcohol, and failure to appear for driving while suspended.

Shana Marie Garibay, 36, Avenue G, WC. Failure to appear for littering and depositing trash in water. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Marissa Jolene Coy, 19, Prospect. Disorderly conduct 2, resisting arrest, and assaulting a peace officer. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

12/19

James Edward Moore, 49, Brownsboro Hwy, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Joseph Lloyd Cozo, 47,Avenue G, WC. Contempt violation of a restraining order.

Drew Herbert Telford, 34, St. Andrews Wy, EP. Parole violation for DUII/alcohol.

12/21

Andrew Michael Couser, 27, Hall Ln, WC. Trespassing 2. Released on own recognizance.

William Henry George, 64, Dahlia Tr, EP. Menacing. Released on own recognizance.

Joshua Bruce White, 42, Crystal Dr, EP. Failure to appear for DUII/alcohol.

Ricardo Daniel Batres-Escobar, 23, Falcon St, WC. Failure to appear: ID theft, credit card theft, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, theft 2, theft 3, and possessing contraband.

Arnold Louis Perea, 53, Lynn St, EP. Assault 4 x 2 and harassment.