Southern Oregon KOPS Society

Recognized recently under the direction of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Successfully) Area Captain Fran Sequeira from Grants Pass. She is also responsible for 18 TPS chapters in Jackson, Josephine and Douglas Counties.

Carole Felty, Kaptain of S. O. KOPS Society reported at the December meeting in Medford that a total of 45 KOPS are registered in Sequeira’s area. Margo O”Neal, Ellie Hawkins and Kay Tooker, From Eagle Point #0545 TOPS chapter were in attendance.

KOPS awards were presented to Roberta Boyd, 10 years, JoAnna Gullock, 5 years, Kay Tooker 2 years, Patty Rodstrom, 1 year, Marcy Anderson 2 years, Carmella Menke 3 years, Janet Dunham, 2 years, Rosemary Kenworthy, 22 years, LeRoy Reed, 17 years and Linda Cox 1 year.

Fran Sequeira’s Eagle Point Chapter participated in a Health Fair at Horton Plaza recently. Leader Susan Smith, co-leader Marjorie Johnson, weight recorder Evie Forbes and Kay Tooker presented information of TOPS to those in attendance. Sequeira supplied brochures and is available to assist in helping you form a TOPS chapter. Call 541-569-2326 for more information.