Around the House

by

School Days

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

While I don’t hail from the school days of reading, ‘riting, ‘rithmetic, and hickory sticks, my elementary school days belong to a different era. That fact gained emphasis when I spent a day in my granddaughter Renee’s classroom.

There are chairs, but she prefers sitting on an exercise ball while she works. When the teacher wants the students’ attention, it’s “One-two-three, eyes on me.” They reply, “One-two, eyes on you.” At after-lunch game time, the aide said to sit, “Criss-cross, applesauce.”

We once sat at desks in rows, one behind the other. Many classrooms today consist of table/desks grouped in clusters of four, the students often working in groups. Today’s learning involves much interaction between teacher and student, student and student, not just information presented for students to absorb then pass a test. Blackboards became whiteboards, and some schools now use electronic boards. Today’s kids have computer labs—I took typing in high school.

Renee is in a project-based learning classroom. The method integrates many facets of learning as kids choose a topic, research, do a hands-on project, write a paper and present it. A persuasive paper helps students learn life skills. At one point, they worked on angles and planes. Geometry in fifth grade? I don’t remember that in elementary school, unless it was the day I was absent.

I enjoyed watching students interact, and for that day and in that classroom, saw nothing but kindness. There were the usual squirrely kids, the daydreamers, the ones asking irrelevant questions, though as a group, these kids were engaged, happy to be there.

But some things don’t change. At the end of the day, Renee and her classmates sat on a large carpet while the teacher read. The day I sat in, she read a book was about Martin Luther King, Jr., periodically asking questions. The students’ comments and answers displayed general knowledge and logical processing.

Are today’s methods better than those of my school days? The “olden days” had pluses, producing the likes of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs. Many of the era’s negatives have been corrected. Those in higher education will always invent new teaching methods, but kids are still kids. Some seem to be on another planet, yet end up as CEOs; and some of the brightest will fail to utilize their intellectual strengths.

I enjoyed my day and left tired. And I didn’t spend six-and-a-half hours teaching! Three cheers for our dedicated teachers!