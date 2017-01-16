by

D9 Continues Internet Safety Discussion

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

At its work session and regular meeting, D9 school board continued to wrestle with the issue of student Internet safety. After the district tightened the number of available sites, some teachers couldn’t access material for things such as classroom decoration. District staff evaluated about two dozen concerns, then reopened several previously blacklisted. A contingency of parents acknowledged the progress, but remain concerned.

When board member Scott Grissom proposed a policy change, the discussion shifted to whether or not board can or should write policy. (The Oregon School Board Association does that.)