EP scholarship dessert

by

The 30th Annual Scholarship Dessert will be held in the EPHS cafeteria on Thursday, February 9th from 7-9pm with table viewing starting at 6:30pm. The event raises money to fund scholarships for EPHS graduates. 100% of the monies collected go toward scholarships. Half will be given to 2017 graduates and the balance is invested through the D9 Foundation with the Oregon Community Foundation to provide endowment for future scholarships. The D9 Community Scholarship Committee also gives the Olive Lansburgh Community Service Scholarship.

This year we are pleased to have as our guest speaker Joe Scheffler, a 1990 EPHS graduate who played football for the Eagles and was FFA president. He graduated from Oregon State University with a BS in Agri-Business and received his MBA from Minnesota State University. Joe is a Financial Advisor with Morgan Stanley in Medford. He is a 4-H leader and is active and supportive of the Eagle Point community. His wife, Margaret, teaches at Eagle Rock Elementary School. They have two children, Alyson and Reagan who attend EP schools.

The Rogue Valley Harmonizers will entertain this year. Their mission is to provide high quality a cappella music and to assist communities, primarily through the schools and other non-profit groups. Bill Borah is the Music Director.

The Scholarship Dessert continues to be a special social event for the Upper Rogue community. We are seeking table hosts who decorate their table, provide place settings (paper plates are popular), provide a dessert and invite friends to sit at their table. If you have questions or to reserve a table or be a guest at another table call Margaret Dietrick @ 541-826-4278, Maxine Williams @ 541-830-7665 or Mary Scheffler @ 541-826-9518.