EPHS wrestling schedule for january

1/7 Sat 10:00 am Dallas Tournament Dallas
1/13 – 14 F/S TBD Oregon Wrestling Champoinships (Redmond OR) Redmond
1/16 Mon 4:00 pm Eagle Point Frosh/Novice Meet (Eagle Point High School) ep
1/17 Tue 6:00 pm Thurston vs. Eagle Point Dual WRE Meet ep
1/18 Wed 7:00 pm Eagle Point vs. Crater Dual WRE Match (Crater High School) Crater
1/21 Sat 8:00 am Eagle Point Wrestling Invitational (Eagle Point) ep
1/25 Wed 6:00 pm Eagle Point vs. Phoenix Dual WRE Match (Phoenix High School) Phoenix

 

