Esquivel receives appointments

- Representative Sal Esquivel (R-Medford) has been appointed by House Speaker Tina Kotek to serve on the following committees for the 2017 legislative session:

Veterans and Emergency Preparedness Committee (Vice chair)

Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee

Ways and Means Subcommittee on Natural Resources

“It is a great privilege to have the opportunity to once again represent our community in Salem,” said Rep. Esquivel. “There is a lot of work to be done in 2017, but I believe these committee appointments will put me in a great position to advocate for the best interests of our veterans and serve as an ally to our agriculture and natural resource community, who are so critical to the overall success of our state. I am looking forward to getting back to work next month.”

Rep. Esquivel and his wife Jan reside in Medford. He was first elected to the Oregon House of Representatives in 2004 and will be sworn in for his seventh term in January. Earlier this year, Rep. Esquivel announced his plans to retire from public office and that he will not seek re-election in 2018.