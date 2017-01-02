by

EVENTS 1-3-17

EAGLE POINT

Free Vegetarian Cooking Class

Jan. 8, 2017 @ 1pm

Shady Point SDA Church

14611 Hwy 62

Eagle Point, OR 97524

Veterans Benefits Concerning Aid & Attendance for Assisted Living

First Thursday of every month, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Brookdale Senior Living, 261 Loto Street, Eagle Point. VSO Officer, Tanya Flockoi will help explain the veteran benefits regarding assisted living. Please RSVP for an appointment 541-499-5676.

Guardians of the Eagle Point Museum

Meet the third Thursday of each month at the museum, 6:30 p.m. Winter hours for the Museum will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Calendars at Half Price!!

Our theme this year is Oregon’s History. For the low price of $5, you can gift Oregon’s History to family and friends. Available at Valley Feed Store, Heaven Scent Flowers, at the Museum or call 541-826-4166. What a great way to support and share local history!

Eagle Point Chamber of Commerce

Eagle Point chamber of commerce meets the first Monday of each month at various locations throughout the community. Check out the chamber website for details and newsletter. 541-944-6925.

Lions Club of Eagle Point

Lions Club of Eagle Point meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Senior Center in Eagle Point. Meeting time is 6:30 p.m.

Access Eagle Point Food Pantry

Access Eagle Point Food Pantry is held every Wednesday from 11-1 pm at St. John Lutheran Church on Alta Vista and South Shasta. Some income qualifications apply. For info: 541-840-8526.

Eagle Point Senior Center 541-826-9404.

Has a hot lunch daily served at 11:30 a.m.

Economical Bingo is played every Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Thrift Shoppe is open daily for those unique gifts or items of apparel. 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. M-F

Game Day is held every Thursday beginning at 12:30 p.m. Looking for more pinochle players

AA meetings: Sunday 7 pm mixed, Monday, 6 pm women, Wednesday 7 pm , Thursday 6 pm women, Friday 4 pm.

The Rogue Valley Leather Guild

The Rogue Valley Leather Guild meets at the Eagle Point Senior Center the first Saturday of Each month from 1-3 p.m. Everyone is welcome. We are hobbyists who love to share and teach beginners. For information contact Dale Diebold at 541-826-3177.

Eagle Point Boy Scout Troop #48

Eagle Point Boy Scout Troop # 48 meets the second and third Thursdays of each month. The adult meeting is the first Thursday. The group meets at the Eagle point Community Bible Church, 27 S. Shasta from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Upper Rogue Artists

Upper Rogue Artists meet the last Friday of each month at the EP Senior Center, 121 Loto St. at 1 p.m. Share your love of the arts with others and make new friendships. Bring your brushes and paints and join the fun. Info: 541-879-0554.

Eagle Point Grange

Eagle Point Grange, 541-830-4049, meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Grange Hall, 5 S. Shasta. The historic hall is available for rent for private functions and events. Kitchen is available.

Harnish Wayside Park & Visitors Center

Harnish is being hosted by City Employees. Winter hours are from October 1, 2016 – May 1, 2017.

Friday, Saturday, & Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Eagle Point Garden Club

Eagle Point Garden Club meets the first Thursday of each month at The Garden, 711 S. Royal in Eagle Point. For info: 541-826-2536.

Eagle Point Library (541)826-3313.

The Eagle Point Friends of the Library meets the second Friday of each month from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Library.

Writer’s Critique Group meets the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 6-8 p.m. and welcomes writers of fiction, non-fiction, creative non-fiction, personal essay, journal, or poetry. No fee, members must be 18 years or older. For more info: 541-879-1872.

Gently Used Book Sale

Drop by the Eagle Point Library Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. to purchase gently read books that have been donated to the Friends of the Library volunteer group. Currently available, non- fiction paper back and hard bound, a good selection of cook books, gardening books, biographies, self- help and travel books.

Free Basic Computer Instruction

For classes and times in Eagle Point, see Jackson County Library in Events or visit jcls.org.

Friday Night at the Movies

Eagle Point Friends of the Library are sponsoring Friday Night at the Movies, serving popcorn and a free movie for the whole family to enjoy. This showing is held on the first Friday of the month from 7-9 p.m., in the Eagle Point Branch Library Community Room, 239 West Main Street. For more information call: 541-826-3313.

January 6: Return with Alice to Wonderland by means of a looking glass. Things get interesting when it is discovered that the fight is against Time himself. Get ready to rock the boat, and don’t be late, because it’s difficult to tell just whose side Time is on. (PG, 2016)

Return of Yarnia

Starting November 9, from 2 – 3 p.m. and continuing each Wednesday, the Eagle Point Friends of the Library will host a beginning to knit and crochet class for kids and adults in the Community Room of the Eagle Pont Branch Library. All experience levels and ages welcome. Materials and instruction will be provided, or you can bring your own supplies and projects.

Eagle Point Women’s Club

Eagle Point Women’s Club meets the third Monday of each month at the Talon Grill from 9-11 a.m. For info: 541-621-2791.

Eagle Point TOPS

Eagle Point TOPS meets Thursday mornings at the Butte Creek Bible Church, 429 N. Royal Ave at 8:30 a.m. For info: 541-830-1503.

4H Cascade Cattle Club

4H Cascade Cattle Club meets at Traynham Ranch on Brophy Road in Eagle Point. Open to new members. For information and meeting times call 541-840-5797.

Eagle Point Irrigation District

Eagle Point Irrigation District Board of Director’s meeting is on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 5 p.m. at the District office at 2429 Brophy Road Eagle Point. For info: 541-826-3411.

SHADY COVE

Shady Cove/Trail Community Watch Program

Tuesday,January 17 at 6 p.m.at Shady Cove City Hall. In case of Emergency: “Pet and Animal Preparedness” Neighbors Looking Out for Neighbors

For more information call: Diane 541-840-3570 or Mike 541-613-1164

Shady Cove Library 541-878-2270

Hours: Tuesday 12 – 6:00 p.m.; Wednesday 2 – 7:00 p.m.; Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Free Basic Computer Instruction

For classes and times in Shady Cove, see Jackson County Library in Events or visit jcls.org

Local Travelers’ Series

Local travelers, authors and entertainers, Dan and Carole Nielson, continue their informative series on the third Tuesday of each month from 5 – 6:00 p.m. Join the group for an entertaining program and refreshments sponsored by the Friends of the Shady Cove Library.

Shady Cove Upper Rogue Chamber of Commerce

Shady Cove Upper Rogue Chamber of Commerce meets the second Tuesday of each month at various business locations throughout the city. Go to the Shady Cove Chamber website for details and possible date changes: www.shadycovechamber.org.

Upper Rogue Community Center 541-878-2702

Tri Tip Dinner

Tri tip dinner with all the fixings will be held at the URCC January 21, 2016, 6 p.m. Adults $12 in advance, $15 at the door, and ages 10 and under, $6.

Community Lunch, held every Wednesday at 12 p.m., includes entree, side dish, dessert and beverage, all for just a suggested donation of $5. If we do not find volunteer cooks, we will need to cancel our Community Lunch on days with no one to cook. Check Facebook page for updates.

Music Jam Session is the second Thursday of each month beginning at 7p.m.

Aerobics are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8-9 a.m.

Yoga Basics are Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Call 541-324-0844 for cost and details.

Food Pantry – The 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month.

URCC Lunches

Like to cook? Lunch cooks are always needed. Check out Facebook for updates.

Upper Rogue Youth Activities

Academies return in October

Paint the Town – Learn to paint windows, tour the town, meet business owners and paint holiday scenes. (Grades 5 – 8)

Sewing – Learn to sew fun new projects. (Grades 4 – 8)

Holiday Crafts – For grades 1st through 4th.

Remember to renew URYA memberships at URCC Office 541-878-2702

$10 a year or $25 for families of three or more.

Shady Cove Planning Commission

Shady Cove Planning Commission meets the second fourth Thursday of each month.

Shady Cove City Council

The Shady Cove City Council meets the first and third Thursday of each month.

Both meet at the city council chambers.

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church has the following activities scheduled for each month:

Healing Service – Last Wednesday of the month from noon-2p.m. No cost.

Art Workshop – 2nd and 4th Saturdays from 10a.m. –1:30 p.m. Bring your own supplies. No cost.

Beginning Yoga Classes – Monday and Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. No cost.

AA Meetings – Tuesday and Thursday evenings beginning at 7 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous – Friday at 7 p.m.

Food Pantry – Due to the holidays, the Food Pantry will be held the last Friday of every month.

For information, call: 541-878-2166.

Shady Cove TOPS

Shady Cove TOPS meets weekly at the SC Mobile Home Park Recreation Hall, Thursday at 9 a.m. For information, contact Rosalie Gaither at 541-878-8235.

BUTTE FALLS

Music Jam Session at the Butte Falls Landing Monthly on the second sat from 1-4 p.m. Everyone welcome, refreshments served, hosted by Carl, Roberta Howard 541 865-3344.

PROSPECT

Prospect Rural Fire Department Board Meeting

The monthly board meeting of the Prospect Rural Fire department is 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month at 431 Red Blanket Road. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Prospect Community Club Lunches

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. by donation and always with love! 305 Red Blanket Road

December 27 – Hearty broth, warm buns & blowout desserts for the New Year!

The Jamboree Cookbook

The cookbook is $10 and is available at the Community Club Tuesday Lunch.

WHITE CITY

White City Branch Library 541-864-8880

Book Sale

The White City Branch Library hosts and ongoing book sale in the library lobby.

Teen Mondays

Every Monday, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

White City Branch Library, 4143 Avenue C.

LAKE CREEK

LOGGING PHOTOS AT THE Lake Creek Historical at Lake Creek, OR.

This display was loaned by Barbara Hegne. She loaned over 1173 photos to the society for this display for a short period of time. Some include Butte Falls Mill, Skeeters, Wilson Logging and many more. The society is Located in Lake Creek, OR. off Hwy 140. 12 miles from White City. Open: Wed. Friday and Saturday. Hours 10 am – 3 pm. 541-826-1513.

Lake Creek Grange 541-951-5681

Sunday Breakfast and Farmers Market second Sunday of every month. Breakfast is 8:00-10:00a.m. unless food runs out earlier.

GOLD HILL

Gold Hill Branch Library – 202 Dardanelles Street 541-855-1994

Monday Movie Classics Honors Banned Book Week

Mondays from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Gold Hill Branch Library, 202 Dardanelles Street. Admission FREE!

January 9 – As the cruel captain of the HMS Bounty, William Bligh (Charles Laughton) wins few friends. When the crew members finally tire of his abuse, Fletcher Christian (Clark Gable) leads a mutiny, (1935)

January 16 – While in Kenya, Eloise Kelly (Ava Gardner) falls in with big-game hunter Victor Marswell (Clark Gable). Shortly thereafter, the Nordleys (Grace Kelly, Donald Sinden) arrive on Safari and a jealous battle erupts between the women over Marswell. (1953)

January 23 – After Japanese forces torpedo his submarine, commanding officer “Rich” Richardson (Clark Gable) takes command of the USS Nerka. The crew on board the Nerka, led by Lieutenant Jim Bledsoe (Burt Lancaster), who was passed over for promotion, are openly hostile to their new commander. (1956)

January 30 – While filing for a divorce, beautiful Roslyn Taber (Marilyn Monroe) meets cowboy-turned-gambler Gay Langland (Clark Gable) and former World War II aviator Guido Racanelli (Eli Wallach). The three move into Guido’s half-finished desert home and when grizzled ex-rodeo rider Perce Howland (Montgomery Cliff) arrives, the foursome strike up a business capturing wild horses. (1961)

JACKSON COUNTY

OSU Extension: 2016 Community Education Classes. OSU Extension Auditorium, 569 Hanley Road,

Central Point. 541-776-7371.

Daughters of the American Revolution

The Crater Lake Chapter will meet on January 6. 10 a.m. at the Jackson County Genealogy Library, 3405 S. Pacific Highway in Medford. The featured speaker will be Melinda Henningfield, who is a Certified Genealogist. Her topic will be “DNA…The Basics”. For directions or information, please call 541-245-6699.

Jackson County Library (541) 774-8679.

Pirates and Princess Ball

January 7, 1 – 4 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room of the Medford Branch Library. Come and enjoy games, dancing, crafts and more!

Poetry Workshop Exploring Memory

January 14, 2 – 3 p.m. in the Adams Room of the Medford Branch Library. This free poetry workshop will feature and discuss the work of Lucille Clifton, Li-Young Lee, and Sharon Olds. It will guide participants toward starting some new poems using their own personal history to weave their verse.

Teen Writing Group

2nd and 4th Saturday, 1 – 2:30 p.m. at the Medford Branch Library. Do you enjoy reading and writing stories? Join in the fun writing activities, opportunities to share your writing or listen to other teen authors share their writing. It does not matter what level of writing skill you currently have. Local young adult author Leah M. Berry mentors the group and offers her expertise.

Studying Wolves

January 14, 1 – 2:30 p.m. at the Ashland Branch Library.

January 25, 12 – 1:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room of the Medford Branch Library.

Holly Hertal weaves together wolf biology, the population comeback of wolves in America, and how wolf studies are conducted.

Action Movie Wednesday

January 11, 12 – 2:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room of the Medford Branch Library. With the town of Rose Creek under the deadly control of industrialist Bartholomew Bogue, the desperate townspeople employ protection from seven outlaws, bounty hunters, gamblers and hired guns. As they prepare the town for the violent showdown that they know is coming, these seven mercenaries find themselves fighting for more than money. (2046, PG-13)

Digital Download Workshops

January 5, 1 – 3 p.m. at the Ashland Branch Library.

January 11, 2 – 4 p.m. at the Medford Branch Library.

At the workshop, you will learn how to access free eBooks, audiobooks, movies, TV and music, 24/7 and with no checkout lines, using the Lobrary2Go and Hoopla service. A basic knowledge of the device you will be using is required for this class. Not all formats work with all devices. These sessions are supported by a bequest from the Kenneth A. and Lucille D. Hulbert Family Trust.

Free Basic Computer Instruction

Free, friendly and fun Adult Basic Computer Instruction. All hands-on courses are bilingual (English and Spanish). Seating is limited an reservations are encouraged. Please call your local library branch to reserve a spot in any or all sessions. Courses are two hours each, once weekly for four weeks.

Basics 1

Medford Branch Library – Mondays in January and April, 12 – 2 p.m., May 9 – 11 a.m.

Shady Cove Branch Library – Fridays in February, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This course builds familiarity with the mouse and keyboard, navigating the internet, and using email with individualized instruction and hands-on practice.

Basics 2

Medford Branch Library – Wednesdays in January, 12 – 2 p.m.; Fridays in March, 1 – 3 p.m.

Gold Hill Branch Library – Wednesdays in February, 2 – 4 p.m.

Shady Cove Branch Library – Select Fridays in April, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Eagle Point Branch Library – Select Fridays in April, 2 – 4 p.m.

Learn the fundamentals of word processing, photo editing, and file management.

Basics 3

Eagle Point Branch Library – Fridays in February, 2 – 4 p.m.

Medford Branch Library – Mondays in March, 12 – 2 p.m.

White City Branch Library – Saturdays in March, 1 – 3 p.m.

Advanced Word Processing, Spreadsheets, Computer Management, and Internet Services

Tablet

Gold Hill Branch Library – Wednesdays in March, 2 – 4 p.m.

Medford Branch Library – Sundays in April, 1 – 3 p.m.

White City Branch Library – Saturdays in May, 1 – 3 p.m.

Learn to wield an electronic tablet, manage apps, and browse the web.

These sessions are supported by a bequest from the Kenneth A. and Lucille D. Hulburt Family Trust and

by the Friends of the Medford Library and light refreshments will be served.

Teen Library

Teen Library of the Medford Branch Library, 205 South Central Ave.

Sticks ‘n’ Strings: From Start to Finish

Fourth Sunday of every month, 1 – 3 p.m.

Demonstration and hands on time with the equipment and learn the process of woolen garment making. Bring your own project to work on, or try new. Sponsored by the Friends of the Medford Branch Library.

Combined Babies and Wobblers Story Times:

Eagle Point Branch, Friday 11 a.m.

Shady Cove Branch, Tuesdays: 1:30 p.m.

Preschool Story Times:

Butte Falls Branch: Tuesday 10:30 a.m.

Eagle Point: Wednesday 11 a.m.

Prospect: Wednesday 10:30 am. Prospect: Wednesday 10:30 a.m.

Shady Cove: Friday 10 a.m.

White City: Tuesday 10 a.m.

