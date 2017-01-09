by

News from the Oregon Hunters Association

For Immediate Release

Jan. 2, 2017

Contact: Duane Dungannon, (541) 772-7313

Vince Oredson, (541) 826-8774

www.oregonhunters.org

OHA Funds 120-Acre Habitat Project in Jackson County

The Oregon Hunters Association grant committee allocated $10,000 to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for a wildlife forage enhancement project at Clarks Fork, near Butte Falls, and the work has now been completed.

Clark’s Fork is a 6,000-acre project area of National Forest System lands designated for controlled burning use to increase early seral stage vegetation and promote health of black oak stands. This project area is key summer range for black-tailed deer and Roosevelt elk. Forage for deer and elk has declined in recent years due to reductions in logging, but this project is creating nutritious forage for big game, as well as forest grouse, turkeys and other wildlife.

Initially, the project was intended to commence solely as a controlled burn, but unfavorable burning conditions led to an alteration comprised mostly of clearing brush and trees to form slash piles. Trees less than 7 inches in diameter and all shrubs were cut using chainsaws and piled. Forest Service personnel plan to burn the slash piles this winter.

OHA’s contribution allowed ODFW to receive a 3-to-1 match in funds from the Pittman-Robertson Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act for a total of $40,000 that was needed to complete this year’s portion of the immense habitat enhancement project. Rogue Valley and Josephine County Chapters of OHA have contributed additional financial support for the project in the amount of $2,500, each. The U.S. Forest Service are responsible for fuel loading, pre and post burn maintenance and monitoring every five years after the completion of the project.

The grant applicant and Denman Wildlife Area Manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Vince Oredson, is optimistic about the future of the project and noted, “This area is going to produce a lot of good forage for many years.” Oredson will likely be searching for more funding in the coming years in order to apply more treatments to the 6,000 acre project area of National Forest land.

