Obituaries

by

Michael Warren Jackson

July 15, 1937-January 2, 2017

Michael Jackson, 79, was born in Mansfield, WA on July 15, 1937, the son of Hugh and Elvina Jackson. He was raised in West Seattle, WA and joined the U.S. Navy in 1955. After completing his active duty, he worked in the printing industry in Washington, Arizona and California. He married Inness in 1965 and the family moved to the Rogue Valley in 1968, where he founded his own printing company, Sterling Business Forms. Mike remained active in the business until retirement in 2008.

In his time away from business, he enjoyed working on his home and property in Sams Valley and RV travel with family. He was also an avid boatman, and loved having family and friends accompany him on fun, adventurous sailing trips in Washington and Canadian waters.

Michael passed away on January 2, 2017, surrounded by loving family, at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, OR. He is survived by his wife, Inness; daughters Linda Miner, Sheri Johnson, Jennifer Morse and Shannon Moon, sons; Sean Jackson and Rick Jackson and 23 grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Marilyn Brese and Delores Barthell.

A memorial service will be held on January 18 at 11:00 A.M. at Community Bible Church in Central Point. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medford Railroad Park or Medical Teams International, Portland, OR.