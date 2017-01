by

OBITUARIES

Amelia G. Robinson, 59, of Prospect, Oregon passed away January 10, 2017. Arrangements are in care of Conger-Morris Medford.

Joanna Kay Bromagem, 42, of Eagle Point, Oregon passed away January 13, 2017. Arrangements are in care of Rogue Valley Funeral Alternatives.

Dorothy Elizabeth (Larsen) Elder, 86, passed away January 14, 2017 at her home in Shady Cove, Oegon.