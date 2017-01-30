by

Oregon 62 business frontage work begins anew next week

MEDFORD – With the break from soaking rains, Knife River Materials will again be working days and nights on the Oregon 62 Expressway project.

Starting next Monday night, January 30, watch for work off the highway between Poplar Drive/Bullock Road and Delta Waters Road. Working from west to east on the south side of the highway, Knife River will begin excavating and installing base rock in preparation for curb line, sidewalk and driveways.

During this work, business accesses will remain open. Some of this work will be done at night during non-business hours.

GARY LEAMING, PIO