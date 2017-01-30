by

Oregon Farm Bureau Foundation announces scholarship opportunities

The Oregon Farm Bureau Foundation for Education is pleased to announce that applications are available for two scholarship programs for the upcoming 2017-2018 academic year.

> Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) Memorial Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors planning to attend an institution of higher learning; current full-time college students with a high school diploma; and Oregon home school graduates with some college coursework completed.

Applicants must be majoring in a field of study related to agriculture or forestry – or be the child or grandchild of a current Voting member of Farm Bureau in Oregon.

“The goal of the OFB Memorial Scholarship program is to support students that will have a positive impact on production agriculture and other agriculture-related fields,” said Oregon Farm Bureau Foundation for Education Scholarship Coordinator Andréa Kuenzi.

Ten to 12 OFB Memorial Scholarships will be awarded.

The deadline for applications is March 15, 2017. The application is available at www.oregonfb.org/scholarships.

> The Oregon Farm Bureau Associate Member Scholarship, funded by COUNTRY Financial of $1,000 is available to one new or continuing full-time student at an institution of higher learning.

Students can be pursuing any major, but must come from a family that has an Associate (non-farm) membership with Farm Bureau in Oregon and has insurance from COUNTRY Financial.

“The goal of the Oregon Farm Bureau Associate Member Scholarship, funded by COUNTRY Financial is to help future community and business leaders obtain a baccalaureate education with the aim of strengthening understanding, cooperation, and mutual respect among rural, urban, and suburban Oregonians”, said Oregon Farm Bureau Foundation for Education Scholarship Coordinator Andréa Kuenzi.

The deadline for applications is March 15, 2017. The application is available at www.oregonfb.org/scholarships.

Contact Andréa Kuenzi, Scholarship Coordinator, at andrea@oregonfb.org.

About the Foundation: The Oregon Farm Bureau Foundation for Education is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization formed to support, provide, and encourage education, training, and study in the field of agriculture. This foundation offers educational opportunities and research in subjects that relate to or benefit Oregon agriculture and farmers, such as the Oregon Century Farm and Ranch Program, the Oregon Farm Bureau Memorial Scholarship Program, and the Summer Ag Institute.

About Oregon Farm Bureau: Oregon Farm Bureau is Oregon’s largest agricultural advocacy organization. Founded as a statewide, grassroots membership organization in 1932 and with county roots dating to 1919, Oregon Farm Bureau today represents almost 9,000 Oregon farm and ranch families.