by

POLICE 1-24-17

1/9

Justin Lane Shaw, 23, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants: Failure to appear for criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and theft 3. Lodged JCJ.

Brittney Debler, EP. Cited for driving while using a cell phone.

1/12

Richard Brown, Jr, EP. Cited for driving while suspended.

Daniel Morgan, 23, EP. Arrested and cited for theft 1.

1/14

Johanna Virginia Blacklock, 36, EP. Arrested for assault 4 and harassment. Lodged JCJ.

1/15

James Landrith, EP. Cited for no valid operator’s license and failure to carry proof of insurance and warning for failure to use a seat belt.

Michael Fowler, WC. Cited for expired registration and operation without required lighting equipment.

Shelby Freidel, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.