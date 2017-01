by

POLICE 1-3-17

12/14

Gina Nelson, EP. Cited for speed violation, 39/25.

12/15

April Sue Crowder, 39, SC. Arrested for criminal mistreatment 1 x 5, theft 3 x 5, fraud x 5, and possession of a controlled substance. Lodged JCJ.

Bradley Nick Horton, 49, EP. Arrested for failure to register address change as sex offender. Lodged JCJ.

12/16

Tina Reed, EP. Cited for speed violation, 48/25.

12/17

Carie Thorne, EP. Cited for speed violation, 40/25.

Paul Adam Vodden, 18, EP. Arrested for criminal mischief 1. Lodged JCJ.

12/18

David Kelm, WC. Cited for no valid operator’s license.

12/20

Edith Arellano Luna, WC. Cited for speed violation, 67/45.

Hannah Michelle Hanson, 18, EP. Arrested for possession of a controlled substance/meth and on a Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Lodged JCJ.

12/21

Arnold Louis Perea, 53, EP. Arrested for assault 4 felony, assault 4, and harassment. Lodged JCJ.

12/23

Kathryn McCullar, EP. Cited for speed violation, 39/25.

12/25

John Clark, EP. Cited for failure to use seat belt and warning for un-signaled or unlawful turn.

Steven Heady, EP. Cited for failure to use seat belt.

Marissa Palmer, SC. Cited for failure to use seat belt and expired registration.