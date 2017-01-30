by

POLICE 1-31-17

1/17

Laura Aguiar, 31, EP. Arrested and cited for unlawful possession of meth and theft 3.

Jesse Radley, EP. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and failure to use a seat belt.

Rodney Colson, EP. Cited for unsignaled or unlawful turn.

Joshua Rosecrans, WC. Cited for driving while suspended.

1/20

David Kelm, EP. Cited for driving uninsured , expired registration, and no valid operator’s license.

Ashley Anne Gummert, 29, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance/meth. Lodged JCJ.

1/21

Logan Mace, SC. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and failure to obtain registration.

Alyssa Paterson, EP. Cited for expired registration.

Myrna Fiorito, 39, Trail. Arrested and cited for theft 2.

Christopher Lee Alexander, 30, EP. Arrested for harassment. Lodged JCJ.

Richard Anthony Wright Jr, 30, EP. Arrested for disorderly conduct 2 and unlawful possession of meth. Lodged JCJ.