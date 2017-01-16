Police report

by

POLICE 1-17-17

1/1

Robert Johnson, WC. Cited for speed violation, 39/25.

Kody Harvey, EP. Cited for expired registration and warning for unsignaled or unlawful turn.

1/4

Mallory McNamer, WC. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended.

1/5

Tyler Culbertson, 30, EP. Arrested and cited for theft 3 and criminal trespass.

Trenton Pethtel, EP. Cited for expired registration.

1/6

Noah Ray Naredo, 26, EP. Cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and failure to drive in lane. Arrested for unauthorized use of motor vehicle (theft), eluding x 2, and reckless driving. Lodged JCJ.

Kathryn Traister, EP. Cited for expired registration.

1/7

Tyler Culbertson, EP. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and illegal alteration or display of plates.

1/8

David Martin, WC. Cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and unsignaled or unlawful turn.