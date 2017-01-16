Police report

POLICE 1-17-17
1/1
Robert Johnson, WC. Cited for speed violation, 39/25.
Kody Harvey, EP. Cited for expired registration and warning for unsignaled or unlawful turn.
1/4
Mallory McNamer, WC. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended.
1/5
Tyler Culbertson, 30, EP. Arrested and cited for theft 3 and criminal trespass.
Trenton Pethtel, EP. Cited for expired registration.
1/6
Noah Ray Naredo, 26, EP. Cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and failure to drive in lane. Arrested for unauthorized use of motor vehicle (theft), eluding x 2, and reckless driving. Lodged JCJ.
Kathryn Traister, EP. Cited for expired registration.
1/7
Tyler Culbertson, EP. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and illegal alteration or display of plates.
1/8
David Martin, WC. Cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and unsignaled or unlawful turn.