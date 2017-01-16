Riverkeeper’s speaker series

Please join us for the first of Rogue Riverkeeper’s Winter Speaker Series:
“Clean Water = Good Business!”
Thursday, Jan. 26, 5:30 – 7:30 pm, Taprock Northwest Grill Grants Pass, 971 SE 6th St, Grants Pass, OR 97526, Cost of event: Free
Join us for an evening of education, discussion, and socializing as we
talk about the benefits of clean water on our local businesses and
economy.
This is the first of a three part speaker series focusing on issues in
the Rogue Basin that affect us all. On Jan. 26 we will have four locals who will
address questions and topics pertaining to how clean water affects
their business or job. Scheduled speakers include:
– Dave Strahan, Sales Manager at Big Rock Sports
– Aaron Leiberman, Guide and Manager at Orange Torpedo Raft Trips
– A representative from OR Dept of Fish & Wildlife
– A representative from the City of Grants Pass
Rogue Riverkeeper staff will be on hand facilitating the conversation
and for additional questions on conservation efforts to protect clean water.
Snacks will be provided. Drinks can be purchased individually.
Happy Hour 5:30-6pm
Panel Discussion 6-7pm
Socializing 7-7:30pm
Fraces O’yung, Riverkeepers