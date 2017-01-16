Riverkeeper’s speaker series

by

Please join us for the first of Rogue Riverkeeper’s Winter Speaker Series:

“Clean Water = Good Business!”

Thursday, Jan. 26, 5:30 – 7:30 pm, Taprock Northwest Grill Grants Pass, 971 SE 6th St, Grants Pass, OR 97526, Cost of event: Free

Join us for an evening of education, discussion, and socializing as we

talk about the benefits of clean water on our local businesses and

economy.

This is the first of a three part speaker series focusing on issues in

the Rogue Basin that affect us all. On Jan. 26 we will have four locals who will

address questions and topics pertaining to how clean water affects

their business or job. Scheduled speakers include:

– Dave Strahan, Sales Manager at Big Rock Sports

– Aaron Leiberman, Guide and Manager at Orange Torpedo Raft Trips

– A representative from OR Dept of Fish & Wildlife

– A representative from the City of Grants Pass

Rogue Riverkeeper staff will be on hand facilitating the conversation

and for additional questions on conservation efforts to protect clean water.

Snacks will be provided. Drinks can be purchased individually.

Happy Hour 5:30-6pm

Panel Discussion 6-7pm

Socializing 7-7:30pm

Fraces O’yung, Riverkeepers