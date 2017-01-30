Sea chanties at Medford Library

by

In this one-man program, Tim Holt performs and discusses our heritage of sea chanteys, whaling songs, and traditional music on Friday, February 10 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., in the Large Community Meeting Room of the Medford Branch Library, 205 South Central Avenue.

Also included in the program are Wood Guthrie’s Columbia River songs, including “Talkin’ Columbia” and “Roll on Columbia.” Tim will also sing “Sailing Down My Dirty Stream,” written by Pete Seeger during his campaign to clean up the Hudson River near his home. In the good old hootenanny tradition, Holt will encourage everyone to sing along on these classic American folk songs.

This live, entertaining living history lecture is proudly sponsored by Jackson County Library Services and by the Friends of the Medford Library, who also provide refreshments. For more information please call the Medford Branch Library at 541-774-8679, or visit jcls.org.