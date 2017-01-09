Senator Linthicum newsletter

by

The people of Oregon are the only part of Oregon’s economy that creates wealth. Wealth doesn’t come from corporations without people. Wealth doesn’t come from sand or micro-electronic circuits without involved people. Wealth doesn’t come from raw land without human intervention, because land is just timber, grass, rock and dirt.

Wealth, however, gets created by individuals who use their ingenuity to create goods or services which will have value to other people. In our economy this shows up as businesses, family farms and corporations that manage resources for grazing, farming, mining, building, producing and manufacturing.

Oregon must concentrate on making these producers and their families successful. I would propose a three-pronged approach. First, concentrate on reducing regulatory burdens so that entrepreneurs are freed from the excessive tangle of paperwork that hinders their enterprise. This would allow them to concentrate on running and growing their businesses.

Second, lower or remove needless fees for permits, licensure and certification requirements. Most of these requirements exist only to create barriers to entry for newcomers in the marketplace. Others are simply engineered to pay for the administration and overhead of managing the bureaucratic enterprise.

Third, and most important, lower taxes so that every business adventure actually has enough to survive and thrive another year. There is plenty of evidence that supports tax-based incentives for motivating businesses and investors. Here in Oregon, efforts like these would provide the necessary kick-start to our economy.

Throughout my Oregon Senate District people understand the need to slow or stop the growth in our state’s costs and the size of its bureaucracy. We all recognize happens only in generic conversations. When it comes to specifics it is a different issue. People have a hard time identifying programs that we have become accustomed to as possible targets. It isn’t as though we aren’t aware of things that are out-of-whack it is simply hard to identify where oversight is needed and where none is required.

Think about how the private marketplace manages buying and selling across the internet. You can buy a used hoodie from Montpelier, Vermont or a new toaster-oven from Houston, Texas and there is minimal government intervention.

How is this accomplished? Through the marketplace–users, buyers, and sellers provide the rankings and ratings. The person buying the merchandise is the responsible party and they necessarily have a vested interest in making sure that the entity that they have agreed to purchase from is going to be an honest participant. This is the way markets have always worked.

This is how Uber and Lyft exploded on the scene. Uber and Lyft not only a represent a technological break-through but also, an economic break-through. Thousands, literally thousands of people here in Oregon could enhance their personal incomes by becoming drivers. Not only would this benefit the drivers and their families but this also has enormous potential for easing congestion in cities like Eugene, Salem, and Portland. Additional easing would also surface up and down the entire over-crowded I-5 corridor.

Oregon’s Department of Administrative Services (DAS) offers what they call “the smart commuter program.” This program is designed to encourage employees to use alternative modes of transportation in their commute. The DAS has a goal to, “reduce traffic volume and parking demand, improve air quality, and reward the efforts of state employees who leave their cars at home.”

Uber and Lyft aspire to the same goals across the entire Oregon landscape and for all Oregon citizens. On the other hand, the Department of Administrative Services handles only qualified state employees.

The DAS carries the costs for the bureaucratic overhead and ensures that employees meet the requirements for the state’s program. However, this task is not part of DAS’ original charter. It is an add-on. This is how government grows.

In fact, last summer, the Taxpayer Foundation of Oregon documented that state and local government agencies grew by 17 new employees for every single day of the business year.

The market-driven model has no whimsical requirements. They just supply a service and meet a need. There are no artificial concerns for, 1) where you work, 2) how you travel back and forth to work, and 3)whether this is a one-time journey or an ongoing need.

The rub shows up in who pays and what does it cost. In the DAS program, taxes from everyone fund the service for a few. In the private party system the cost would reflect the real market price and market-driven rates based upon mileage. This in turn would be borne by the ones who benefit.

This is a very minute example of how taxing-the-many to benefit-the-few programs get initiated, become familiar and grow. Each of us would take advantage of a program like this especially if the tax-paying public was funding the program.

You see, you and I are incentivized by our own internal economic yard-sticks. Some of us would never use cell-phone technology to order a ride to work. While others of us would jump at the chance.

In closing, state employees who use this program are not the bad-guys. Nor, are the individuals who manage the internal program. The program was developed to help with genuine concerns, traffic volume, parking demand, and air quality.

However, it is time to surrender to the private sphere those things that belong in the private sphere. The state can no longer justify serving the few by taxing the many.