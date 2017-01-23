Senator Linthicum on spending

by

Gov. Kate Brown released a recommended budget last month that has everyone in media gasping for breath because of a $1.7 billion shortfall.

The governor is quoted as saying, “The budget includes significant cuts at a level I find absolutely unacceptable…”

The Governor and I both agree–her budget is unacceptable. It is unacceptable because it supports the status-quo by presenting ever-growing government, more regulations and increasing taxes as the only reasonable budget solution.

Oregon is expected to receive $1.5B more revenue this biennium than last. that is an crease of $1,500 million or $1,500,000,000 extra dollars in the state’s coffer. The story that Oregon has a shortfall is fiction. We have a budget that has grown beyond any semblance of normal.

The budget proposal has been created by assuming that Oregon’s current baseline of operations and staffing requirements should be the standard for next year. The baseline budgeting process starts with current programs intact and then adds cost of living adjustments (COLA) combined with increases in service level goals.

Using “baseline budgeting” ideology as the operating standard doesn’t identify programs that are inefficient or unnecessary. It also fails to address or support any significant technological choices that might transform the lives of Oregonians. It only instills more of the same for the future. This is not how our future should be planned.

Gov. Brown claims that her, “proposal is balanced.” She adds that, “It accounts for the entire shortfall. But it is only a short-term solution. The time for short-term solutions and kicking the can down the road has passed.”

The governor referred back to our Oregon Trail heritage. She said, “And we now have two modern-day Oregon trails to choose from. One trail is to continue the endless process of slicing and squeezing, of diminishing our hopes and expectations, and shrinking our dreams of what it means to be an Oregonian. The other trail is to follow the advice of Governor McCall. To not be guided by regionalism and factionalism.”

This is good advice. Let me wade past the rhetoric and imagine trying to use our illustrious Oregon Trail heritage as the historic baseline mark on the landscape. Think of the transformative technologies that have occurred. Now, ask yourself which of these modern technologies you would be willing to ignore because you were wed to the old stuff you brought from Missouri. Your Conestoga wagon, for example.

The reason baseline ideology fails is because it can’t account for new technologies or innovative methodologies. Additionally, it can’t properly assess the potential efficiencies that might be gained through alternatives because the baseline receives the funding not new ideas. An implicit requirement when trying to address maximum utilization from limited resources is flexibility in weighing and ascertaining the value of various approaches.

A more flexible management approach would provide a credible rationale for reallocating resources by focusing on a systematic review and justification of the funding and performance levels in current programs.

However, if this sounds too complicated then let’s just drive our wagon down the well traveled trail of common-sense.

Since 1980, Oregon’s budget requirements have ballooned by eight-fold. This means it has doubled three times, 2 x 2 x 2 = 8 (cf., Figure 1). In 1980 Oregon’s budget was near $10B and today the budget projection is approaching $80B.

Noticing this eight-fold growth, let’s ask some thoughtful questions:

Did our service requirements grow by eight-fold?

Did our state’s population grow by eight-fold since 1980?

Did your city’s population grow eight-fold?

Did your school district attendance grow by eight-fold?

Did your own personal salary or wages grow eight-fold since 1980?

Did the number of seniors living in your community grow by eight-fold?

Does your computer/cell-phone or TV cost eight-fold more than it did in 1980?

Did the value of your home grow by eight-fold?

Is criminal activity in your neighborhood up eight-fold?

Even if a couple of these questions come out within a reasonable close-call, my question is still valid: Should the cost of government services have risen eight-fold since 1980?

By the way, how much would government services cost if we had constrained government by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics – Inflation Calculator? < http://bit.ly/BLScalc >

Using the inflation calculator, for example, $10B in 1980 is the equivalent to $29.1B today (cf., Figure 2). This means $50B dollars of the current $80B budget is in excess of the cost of inflation.

Even accounting for an increase in Oregon’s population which has grown by only a factor of one-half as much as 1980 levels, not an eight-fold increase, the $29.1B number would only increase by $15B, not $50B.

Again, why is Oregon’s budget pegged at nearly $80B?

Are Oregonians really that much more needy? Do we need that many more state bureaucrats shuffling paper and creating regulations?

The problem rests with the baseline budgeting methodology where after funding our last biennium’s base of operations no one has enough resources available to seek answers to different questions.

For example,

Why does our state fund Rapid-Transit? – Because it exists and it’s part of the base.

Is it efficient? – No.

Does it service a large population? – No.

Could the money be used more prudently? – Yes.

If your community hasn’t seen eight-fold increases in the productive people it might need, such as teachers, state troopers or water sanitation engineers, where did the eight-fold dollars actually get spent?

In closing, we don’t face a revenue problem, we face a spending problem. Oregon’s legislature must be willing to address our state’s spending problem and this will mean breaking through factional barriers.

Otherwise, we really are just kicking the can down the road.

Lastly, at one point during Brown’s inauguration speech, the governor said, “Oregon has faced a revenue shortfall—a little less painful in good times, catastrophic in bad times. We have cut and we have squeezed.”

I hope that you can now see exactly where the squeeze is happening. It’s happening with our wallets. Oregon’s Democrat Governor put forward a budget proposal that is “unacceptable” and will continue the big squeeze until there is no more.

As Margaret Thatcher once said, “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”