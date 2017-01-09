Shady Cove seats new council members

by

By Ralph McKechnie

Of the Independent

It was not a meeting with a great deal of impact on the community, but important nonetheless. The Shady Cove City Council officially seated the new council for the coming year. Linda Kristisch was the new member added: Steve Mitchell and Tom Sanderson were reelected and also seated for the ensuing term. Sanderson actually ran for mayor without opposition and his being seated as mayor created an opening on the council which will be filled by council appointment.

There was very little business to tend to so the meeting was short. Due to some absences , the regularly scheduled meeting for January 19 will not be held. The regular meeting schedule will be resumed again on February 14.

The council adopted resolution 17-01, approving signatories for accounts at Banner Bank and Local Government Investment Pool. By resolution, one staff member and one council member are signatory on the accounts.