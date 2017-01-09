by

SHERIFF 1-10-16

12/29

Cameron Michael Rohde, 29, Falcon St, WC. Theft 1 x 3, theft 2, theft 3, trespass 1, trespass 2, criminal mischief 2, criminal mischief 3, burglary 1, burglary 2, attempting to elude/vehicle, and failure to appear for conspiracy to commit burglary 2, burglary 2, criminal mischief 2, false information, and concealed weapon.

Vanessa Shaylee Marie McFall, 19, Ragsdale Rd, Trail. Trespass 2 and failure to appear for theft 1 x 2, assault 4, harassment and menacing.

Donald James McLaughlin, 46, Hwy 227, Trail. Sex abuse 1 and sex abuse 3 x 2.

12/30

Javier Ruiz Rodriguez, 41, Via Verde Cir, WC. Contempt violation of a restraining order.

Kaleb William Lloyd, 18, Atlantic Ave, WC. Assault 2 and robbery 2.

Jessica Marie Silva, 45, S. Royal Ave, EP. Failure to appear for contempt violation of a restraining order x 3, contraband, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and hit and run. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Richard John Bell II, 31, Hwy 62, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone, failure to appear for theft 3, and possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2.

12/31

Mark Leslie Dumas, 57, Brandi Wy, EP. Failure to appear for theft 3 x 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Kasey Kathleen Oakley, 20, Antioch Rd, WC. Contempt, assault 4, and harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Telissa Lynn Phelps, 30, Hwy 62, Trail. Failure to appear and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2 and possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone. Released due to overcrowding.

Russel Wayne Augustson, 51, Sardine Creek Rd, GH. Assault 4 and harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

1/1

Casey Ryan Helmka, 29, 28th St, WC. Contempt violation of a restraining order x 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Theresa Kay Giles, 55, Meadow Ln, SC. Trespass 1.

Larissa Rae Nickel, 35, Cora Dr, SC. Failure to appear and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.

1/2

Eric Lee Stockton, 35, Harlan Dr, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

1/3

Ronald Ray Doty, 42, Gladstone Ave, WC. Failure to appear for strangulation. Released due to overcrowding.

John Wayne Buckley, Jr, 35, Antelope Rd, WC. Out of county warrants for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, felony possession of a weapon, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth, theft 2, endangerment, and criminal mischief 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Milo Riley Heusser, 29, Garden RW, GH. Contempt and DUII/alcohol.

1/4

Andrew Robert Brickley, 32, Antelope Rd, WC. Assault 4 and parole violation for sex abuse.

Krista Danielle Broussard, 24, 2nd Ave, GH. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Aaron Jovan Criss, 34, Onyx St, EP. Parole violation for felony weapon, attempting to elude/vehicle x 2, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and reckless driving.

Kenneth Alan Parker II, 40, 7th Ave, GH. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.