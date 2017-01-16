by

SHERIFF 1-17-17

Aaron Jovan Criss, 34, Onyx St, EP. Attempting to elude/vehicle and reckless driving.

1/6

Ryan George Edward Friend, 24, Falcon St, WC. Parole violation, DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Linzi Brianne Deavilla, 27, Coloma St, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth, DUII/drug and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Jacob Lane Cloud, 35, Salter Ln, Prospect. Assault 4 x 2, possession of a controlled substance/heroin and harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Jan Leslie Schilder, 57, St. Clair Wy, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released on own recognizance.

Allejandro Meza, 22, Hale Wy, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Drew Herbert Teleford, 34, St. Andrews Wy, EP. Parole violation, DUII/alcohol and out of county warrant.

Rhonda Jean Cloud, 35, Salter Ln, Prospect. Interference with a peace officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Lisa Nichole Burkett, 38, Falcon St, WC. Burglary 1 and theft 1. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Richard Arthur Robbins, 39, Bigham-Brown Rd, EP. Failure to appear for contempt/non-support, attempting to elude/vehicle, attempting to elude/foot, and possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.

1/7

Noah Ray Naredo, 26, Crescent Dr, EP. Unlawful use of a motor vehicle and failure to appear for attempting to elude/vehicle and foot and reckless driving. Release due to overcrowding.

Lori Suzanne Hardin, 56, Meadow Ln, SC. Hit and run. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Charles William Nugent, 42, Hwy 140, EP. Theft 3. Released on bail.

Taylor Kay Nething, 21, Hwy 227, Trail. Possession of controlled substances/meth and heroin, theft 2 and theft 3. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Tyler Carter Culbertson, 30, Teakwood Dr, EP. Trespassing 1 and theft 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Jess Lee Cooper, 42, Sinclair Wy, EP. Out of county warrant for possession of a controlled substance/meth and out of county warrant for failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.

1/8

Kyle Eugene Coleman Ramsey, 25, Galls Creek Rd, GH. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin and failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and theft 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Tasha Nicole Thatcher, 25, Antelope Rd, WC. Failure to appear: Forgery x 2, possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone, and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.

Frank Ceideburg, 51, Antelope Rd, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth, felony possession of a restricted weapon, and possession of a concealed weapon/knife. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

1/10

Teralyn Denise Bohnstehn, 35, Rogue River Hwy, GH. Trespassing 2. Released on own recognizance.

David Wendell Clinton, 63, 5th Ave, GH. Failure to appear for trespassing 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Frances Nora Moggo, 66, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. DUII/drug, reckless driving, and endangerment. Released on own recognizance.

Daniel Andrade, 28, Falcon St, WC. Assault 4 and harassment.

David Leon Garcia, 37, Foots Creek Rd, GH. Assault 4 and harassment.

Andrew Robert Brickley, 32, Antelope Rd, WC. Robbery 3, Assault 4, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, possession of a controlled substance/meth, strangulation, disorderly conduct, harassment, and theft 2.

1/11

Brett Scott Walker, 45, Danconia Dr, Trail. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Nicolas James Vance, 21, Avenue A, WC. Parole violation for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and failure to appear for distribution of a controlled substance/schedule 4 drug, distribution of a controlled substance/heroin, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Amber June Williams, 28, Thunderhead Ave, WC. Criminal mischief 22 and disorderly conduct.

John Harry Wilkes, 29, Thunderhead Ave, WC. Menacing, disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon, and felony possession of a restricted weapon.