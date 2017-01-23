by

SHERIFF 1-24-17

1/12

Ross Ryan Andresen, 28, Red Blanket Rd, Prospect. Theft 1 x 2. Released on own recognizance.

Justin Lee Kirkman, 23, Brophy Rd, SC. Failure to appear: Burglary 1, theft 1 x 3, and criminal mischief 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Chelsa Roberta Sartailn, 40, Crowfoot Rd, Trail. Failure to appear for theft 1.

1/13

Tiffany Teresa Marie Huffman, 35, Division Rd, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Patrick Grant Ross, 30, Atlantic Ave, WC. Distribution of a controlled substance/heroin, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, DUII/drug, and possession of a schedule 4 drug. Released on own recognizance.

Trevor Weston Landers, 23, Kellogg St, GH. Attempting to elude/vehicle and failure to appear for theft 1, theft 2 x 2, interference with a peace officer, and possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Released due to overcrowding.

Casey Ryan Helmka, 29, 28th St, WC. Contempt violation of a restraining order. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Rohn Buttolph, 51, Stevens Rd, EP. Trespassing 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Lena Gail Odell, 41, Stevens St, EP. Paroled violation for distribution of a controlled substance/heroin and contempt violation of a restraining order.

1/14

Chad Sterling Nichols, 47, Division Rd, WC. Failure to appear for theft 3. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Kaidyn John Weigert, 19, Falcon St, WC. Disorderly conduct 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Joshua Lee Metcalf, 30, Atlantic Ave, WC. Failure to appear and failure to pay for tampering with drug record, and failure to appear for attempted theft 1, theft 1 x 2, disorderly conduct x 4, trespassing 2 x 2, and harassment. Released due to overcrowding.

Adam Bertrand Saunders, 39, E. Dutton Rd, EP. Failure to appear for disorderly conduct. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Mallory Inez McNamer, 26, Antelope Rd, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

1/15

Johanna Virginia Blacklock, 36, Sheffield Dr, EP. Assault 4 and harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Tonya Rae Parker, 38, 7th Ave, GH. Failure to appear for theft 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Nicole Heavenly Ingraham, 33, Hwy 234, GH. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.

1/16

Trevor Weston Landers, 23, Kellogg St, GH. Failure to appear for theft 2 and interference with a peace officer.

Kaidyn John Weigert, 19, Falcon St, WC. Failure to appear for theft 3 and possession of a controlled substance/heroin, criminal mischief 3, theft 3, and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Curtis Zane Parke, 35, Garrison Ave, WC. Out of county warrants: Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth, theft 1, and citations x 3. Parole violations for identity theft and burglary 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Michael Scott Cole, 37, Sardine Cr. Rd, GH. Driving while suspended. Released due to overcrowding.

Javier Ruiz Rodriguez, 42, Via Verde Cr, WC. Trespassing. Released due to overcrowding.

1/17

Bradley E. Bamforth, 59, Village Bl, WC. Improper use of 911. Released due to overcrowding.

Isaac Lee Stephenson, 32, Fish Lake Rd, BF. Failure to appear and failure to pay for attempting to elude/vehicle and possession of a schedule 2 drug. Burglary 1, burglary 2 x 2, theft 1 x 2, criminal mischief, and contempt x 3. Released due to overcrowding.

1/18

Jeremy Brian McElmurry, 40, Holly St, SC. Possession of a controlled substances/meth and heroin. Released due to overcrowding.

David Michael Jerome Savage, 31, Foots Creek Rd, GH. Parole violation for DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Lawrence Lee Elmore, 50, Bigham-Brown Rd, EP. Failure to appear for driving while suspended. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Robert Phillip Tallman, 30, Scott Ln, Prospect. Parole violation for assault 3.

Dustin Lee Stockton, 32, Rogue River Dr, SC. Concealed weapon possession/gun, felony possession of a weapon, and failure to appear for: Possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, possession of a controlled substance/hydrocodone and distribution of a controlled substance meth x 3.

Matthew Allan Hill, 35, E. Archwood Dr, EP. Failure to appear and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

1/19

Shaun Michael Meade, 29, Coloma St, WC. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Nicole Heavenly Ingraham, 33, Hwy 234, GH. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/meth, trespassing 2, and criminal false information.