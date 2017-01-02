by

SHERIFF 1-3-17

12/19

Drew Herbert Telford, 34, St. Andrews Wy, EP. Out of county warrant for failure to appear/traffic offense. Released due to overcrowding.

12/22

Nathaniel Terrance Harl Golden, 18, Avenue G, WC. Possession of a controlled substance and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Released on own recognizance.

David Allen Shields, 55, S. Royal Ave, EP. Resisting arrest. Community Justice Work Center.

Zackary Vincent Ward, 34, Dodge Rd, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin and resisting arrest. Released on own recognizance.

Ronald Leroy Satterfield, Jr, 44, Lampman Rd, GH. Failure to appear for contempt violation of a restraining order x 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Scottie Keith Hulbert, 25, Sarah Park Cr, EP. Harassment. Released due to overcrowding.

12/23

Salvador Sabino, 23, Terr-mont St, WC. DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, and hit and run. Released on own recognizance.

Tamara Sheree Berhow, 43, Merry Ln, WC. Parole violation for theft 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth and theft 2. Released on bail.

April Sue Crowder, 39, Maple St, SC. Theft 3 x 5 and criminal mistreatment x 5. Released due to overcrowding.

Jordan Dale Agnew, 18, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, theft 2 x 2, and failure to appear for trespassing 2 x 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Elijah Sterling Taylor, 23, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Endangerment, disorderly conduct, harassment, menacing and criminal mischief 3. Released due to overcrowding,

Bryson Eric Clark, 30, Gorge Rd, Prospect. Child neglect2 and failure to appear and failure to pay for arson 2. Released due to overcrowding.

12/24

Martin Keith Hutton, 51, Antioch Rd, WC. Assault 1, assault 2, endangerment, and criminal mischief.

12/25

William Lee Williams, 34, Hill Wy, WC. Failure to register as a sex offender 1 and 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

12/26

Jason Walter Jon Bates, 42, W. Rolling Hills Dr, EP. Parole violation for burglary 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Andre Leon Bilodeau, 34, Lampman Rd, GH. Failure to appear for possession of controlled substances/meth and heroin. Released due to overcrowding.

Evelynn Keziah Enriquez, 29, Meadow Ln, Trail. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth, DUII/alcohol, endangerment x 4, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, harassment, driving while suspended, and theft 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Shawn Christopher Wilson, 47, Red Blanket Rd, Prospect. Contempt violation of a no-contact order.

12/27

James Alan Rose, 42, Gladstone Ave, WC. Failure to appear for contempt of non-support. Released on bail.

Jesus Marinez-Mendez, 38, Falcon St, WC. DUII/alcohol and hit and run. Released on own recognizance.

Michelle Lee Johnson, 50, Falcon St, WC. Distribution of a controlled substance/heroin and possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Released on own recognizance.

Javier Ruiz Rodriguez, 41, Via Verde Cr, WC. Disorderly conduct 2.

Diego Geovanny Lopez, 32, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Parole violation for unlawful use of a motor vehicle x 2, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude/vehicle, and failure to appear: DUII/drug, manufacture of controlled substances/meth and heroin, distribution of controlled substances/meth and heroin, felony possession of a restricted weapon x 2, and felony possession of a weapon x 2.

Taylor Nicole Shull, 21, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Unlawful use of a motor vehicle, hindering, and failure to appear for theft 3.

12/28

Robert George Thompson, 74, Antioch Rd, WC. Wildlife offense. Released on own recognizance.

Melissa Ann Swank, 414, Crossway Dr, GH. California fugitive.

Christina Kimberly Winkle, 31, Barbur Ct, WC. Idaho fugitive.

Christopher Jon Serres, 45, Eagle View Dr, EP. Assault 4 and harassment.

John Wayne Buckley, Jr, 35, Antelope Rd, WC. Failure to appear for distribution of a controlled substance/meth and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

12/29/16 Jacinto Velazquez-Benitez, 39, Avenue G, WC. Failure to appear for DUII/alcohol.