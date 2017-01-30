by

SHERIFF 1-31-17

1/20

Austin Aaron Mackey, 21, Falcon St, WC. Criminal mischief 2 x 2 and disorderly conduct 2. Released on own recognizance.

James Scott Skidmore, 51, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Failure to appear for contempt violation of a restraining order. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Shane Hill, 36, Jones Rd, WC. Harassment. Released on own recognizance.

Ashley Anne Gummert, 29, Dianne Wy, EP. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Tiffany Teresa Marie Huffman, 35, Division Rd, WC. Parole violation/custodial interference.

1/21

Jeffrey Alan Haile, 44, 6th St, GH. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Samatha Paige Gairson, 21, Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear and failure to pay for theft 3. Out of county warrants: Failure to appear/theft 2, failure to appear/harassment, trespassing 1 x 3, theft 2 x 3, and theft 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Kyle Eugene Coleman Ramsey, 25, Galls Creek Rd, GH. Trespassing 1, theft 2. Failure to appear: Trespassing 1, theft 3 x 2, possession of a controlled substance/schedule 2 drug, possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 6, and possession of a controlled substance/schedule 4 drug. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Edward Scott Paxton, 45, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Laura Lyn Lemmon, 51, South St, BF. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Christopher Lee Alexander, 30, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

1/22

Richard Anthony Wright Jr, 31, Andrea Wy, EP. Disorderly conduct 2 and possession of a controlled substance. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Tonya Rae Parker, 38, 7th Ave, GH. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.

Chad Sterling Nichols, 47, Division Rd, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Tami Rae Henderson, 47, Main St, BF. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and driving while suspended. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

1/23

Tamara Wylene Nichols, 53, Antelope Rd, WC. Harassment and disorderly conduct. Released on own recognizance.

Michael Ray Watts, 25, Schoolhouse Rd, SC. Parole violation for sexual abuse 2.

1/24

Samantha Paige Gairson, 21, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Parole violation for theft 1.

Charles Ray Stockton, 66, Crater Lake Hwy, Prospect. Parole violation for DUII/alcohol.

1/25

Christian John Anderson Sr.,58, Avenue G, WC. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Rhanda Lynn Narramore, 24, Barbur St, WC. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Eileen Monica Collins, 55, Hwy 62, Trail. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Sandra Eve Moore, 41, Falcon St, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth, mail theft, and failure to appear for theft , possession of a controlled substance/heroin and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Toa Joseph Lutu-Spencer, 19, Old Ferry Rd, SC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear for theft 3.

Jeffrey Adam Todd, 28, Van Wey Cr, EP. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth, trespassing 2, and carrying a concealed weapon/knife. Released due to overcrowding.

Telissa Lynn Phelps, 30, Hwy 62, Trail. Contempt and failure to appear and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Frank William Foremski, 34, Pelton Ln, GH. Conspiracy to commit robbery 1, burglary 1 and aggravated theft 1, aggravated theft 1, theft 1, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, robbery 1, and burglary 1.

Sam Edward Smith Jr., 44, Gladstone Ave, WC. Parole violation for burglary 2.