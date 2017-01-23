State employees firearms policy

by

Several state lawmakers from Southern Oregon are not happy with a new policy which prohibits state employees from possessing firearms in the workplace even with a Concealed Handgun License. The new policy was issued by the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) a week ago (January 6th) but word is just now getting out to legislators and many are asking questions.

“I am still researching details on this policy change but this sounds like a serious encroachment on 2nd amendment rights of tens of thousands of state employees and volunteers working in state agencies across Oregon,” said State Representative Duane Stark (R-Josephine and Jackson County). “I am not aware of incidents in state agencies where employees with CHL’s have caused a threat to public safety and I’m afraid this shift in policy might make certain offices more vulnerable to violence from the outside.”

DAS is an executive branch agency and Oregon Governor Kate Brown oversees the executive branch of state government. State Senator Herman Baertschiger (R-Grants Pass) noted, “this is just another example of the governor’s anti-gun agenda.” It is also interesting to note that the Governor is protected by a detail of armed Oregon State Police officers.

State Representative Carl Wilson (R-Grants Pass) explained, “state employees have a right to defend themselves and it is sad to see state bureaucrats take that away. I am extremely concerned about this policy and will be talking with others in the legislature to see how we can fix this to protect the rights of law abiding citizens who work in state government.”

According to a memo issued by DAS, the policy applies to “all employees, including limited duration and temporary employees, board and commission members, volunteers, and others working in an agency, unless this policy conflicts with an agency’s collective bargaining agreement unless an employee is permitted to carry, handle, operate or transport a weapon as part of the employee’s assigned duties in the course and scope of the employee’s employment.” The DAS gun-free workplace policy doesn’t apply to the State Capitol.