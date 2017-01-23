Stockmen Association annual meeting

by

By Ralph McKechnie

Of the Independent

Jackson County Stockmen have a new slate of officers for the new year. During their annual meeting at the Ramada Inn on January 14, Glenn Eary was elected president, stepping up from his role as vice president. Dr. John Edwards will serve as Vice President, Thomas White will remain at his post as Secretary, and the 2016 President, Bob Damon, will assume the duties of Treasurer. The body voted unanimously to elect the new slate as there was no opposition in any of the races.

One of the major subjects of discussion was the newly expanded Cascade/Siskiyou National Monument, an eleventh house designation by lame duck president Barack Obama. The president added some 40,000 acres to the monument in Oregon, and approximately 5,000 acres in California. The addition comes following lobbying by many in the Ashland area and by Senators Merkley and Wyden. All three of Jackson County commissioners opposed the expansion, as did Representative Greg Walden.

There is no forest service land in the addition, but BLM lands are included, which flies in the face of existing law concerning the commercial harvest of timber. There is possibility of law suits due to the confusion concerning the timber lands.

The wolf committee was the subject of lengthy discussion. It was noted that the committee if a compensation committee, and funds from that county-established account are for losses due to depravation, with some smaller amount earmarked for preventative measures. State wolf committee chair has requested help from the west side (of the Cascades) to represent cattlemen in hearings in Salem.

During the short meeting, the subject of the Ranch Rodeo came up and the consensus is that the Stockmen want to again host the event during the last day of the fair in July. Sponsorships are the major obstacle, and the committee will be contacting advertisers for help with costs.

Duane Haas reported that the feeder sale shipped 512 head for a total of $354,497 and the commission for the stockmen was $1,072.49. Becky Haas reported that some 1,100 youngsters participated in the Hands-on-ag-day during 2016.

The short meeting concluded early with dinner by the stockmen members following to end the evening.