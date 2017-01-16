by

- BREAKING NEWS –

TESLA-SOLARCITY MERGER MEANS HUGE ENERGY SAVINGS FOR HOMEOWNERS

***************************************************************

The Merger of 2016 – Genius Elon Musk Combines Solar Panels and Storage Batteries

TESLA and recently acquired SolarCity have teamed up to create a new way to significantly reduce U.S. reliance on fossil fuels.

TESLA’S mission has always been to help solve this problem by accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy.

Founder and CEO of TESLA and SpaceX, Elon Musk, plans to integrate its batteries with solar to harness the abundant power of the sun, reducing dependence on commercial power, and cutting homeowner’s energy bills by 82%.

Musk also finalized an agreement with Panasonic this week to begin the manufacturing of new solar cells. With double the energy of the first generation battery, these high-efficiency solar cells can power an average two-bedroom home for a full day. “This will change the energy world forever.”, Elon Musk.

See how more than 100,000 homes are already using the Tesla device to reduce their energy bills by 82% –> http://clickit.thereongeneratordevice.us/w/3514491