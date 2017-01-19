Walk for life January 22 in Medford

by

Medford, Oregon – Sunday, January 22nd, in conjunction with other events around the state and nation, Jackson County Right to Life will hold a “Walk for Life” event, to commemorate 44 years since the U.S. Supreme Court decision called Roe v. Wade legalized abortion through all nine months of pregnancy in the United States.

The walk will begin at 1:30 pm, at the corner of 9th and Central Ave., downtown Medford. The route of the walk will take participants past the office of Planned Parenthood, then west on Main Street to Fir, then south to Grace Point Fellowship for a message by Pastor Tom Sabens.

Several hundred participants are expected.

Other Oregon commemorative events will be taking place in Josephine County, Lane County, Klamath County, Douglas County, Salem and the Portland Convention Center.

After 44 years and 58, 000,000 unborn children’s lives taken, the pro-life community has a new optimism – with the possibility of the defunding of Planned Parenthood, the introduction of pro-life initiatives, and many state legislatures in the control of pro-life majorities. However, the pro-life movement will not be complacent as about 9000 unborn babies are aborted in Oregon every year – about one of three aborted using taxpayer money.

For more information: Bryan Platt, 541-821-4773