by

SHERIFF 2-7-17

1/25

Telissa Lynn Phelps, 30, Hwy 62, Trail. Failure to appear and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2 and possession of a controlled substance/oxy.

1/26

Matthew Wes Holt, 23, Avenue A, WC. Assault 3. Released on own recognizance.

David Keith Hodgkins, 54, Avenue G, WC. Parole violation for DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

1/27

Andrew Christopher Fleetwood, 33, Old Ferry Rd, SC. Parole violation for theft 1, failure to appear for theft 1, and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Timothy David Schorr, 49, Foots Creek Rd, GH. DUII/alcohol. Home detention.

Shannon Lee Smith, 49, Hwy 62, SC. Assault 4. Community Justice Work Center.

David Wayne Byrd, 53, Stonefield Dr, WC. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Ariana Rachelle Frye, 22, Teakwood Dr, EP. Harassment. Released on own recognizance.

Bill Wesley Spencer Jr, 33, Old Ferry Rd, SC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Bruce James Birdwell, 31, Terr-mont St, WC. Out of county warrants (Coos County) for failure to appear/criminal citation and failure to appear for disorderly conduct 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Nick Martin Ontiveros, 35, N. River Rd, GH. Failure to appear for driving while suspended. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

William Joe Roysden, 40, E. Main St, EP. Theft 1 x 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Christopher Lee Wall, 25, Avenue G, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear: Assault 4 x 2, coercion, harassment, contempt/no contact order x 3, contempt violation of a restraining order x 2, interference with report, criminal mischief, and trespassing 1.

Richard David Atler, 38, Comice Wy, EP. Failure to appear: Manufacture of a controlled substance/marijuana x 2, possession of a controlled substance/marijuana, possession of a controlled substance/hashish, and distribution of a controlled substance/marijuana. Released due to overcrowding.

Lena Gail Odell, 41, Stevens Rd, EP. Contempt violation of a restraining order. Released due to overcrowding.

Samantha Paige Gairson, 21, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Custody violator, parole violation/theft 1.

1/28

Beverly Maye Booth, 30, Hwy 227, Trail. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin, contempt of non-support, assaulting a peace officer, aggravated harassment, assault 4, and resisting arrest.

Kaleb Patrick Harris, 27, Loper Ln, Trail. Failure to appear for attempting to elude/vehicle and reckless driving. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Jordan Richard Rock, 22, Hwy 227, Trail. Failure to appear: Burglary 1, reckless driving, theft 2 x 2, theft 3 x 2, and possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Jay Dean McCarty, 31, Sams Valley Rd, GH. Parole violation for tampering with drug records.

Joshua Walter Love Mirjunio, 28, 2nd Ave, GH. Parole violation for manufacture of a controlled substance/marijuana.

Javier Zamarripa, 25, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/felony schedule 2 drug.

1/29

Santiago Delacruz-Mercado, 27, Falcon ST, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to display operator’s license. Released due to overcrowding.

Dallas Tanner Compton, 23, Sarah Park Dr, EP. Failure to appear for criminal mischief. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Sean Fredrick Niemi, 51, Hwy 227, Trail. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and disorderly conduct. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Shanon Ray Gossman, 37, Worthington Rd, EP. Out of county warrant for driving while suspended. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

1/30

Steven Jacob Eddy, 24, Woodcrest Cr, EP. Parole violation for robbery 3.

Patrick Merriman Smith, Avenue A, WC. Harassment. Released on own recognizance.

Melvin Francisco Milian-Walker, 32, Brie Tr, WC. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Marlena Virginia Hines, 31, Sawyer Rd, SC. Failure to appear: Unlawful use of a motor vehicle x 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth, theft 3, and driving while suspended. Released due to overcrowding.

Timothy Andrew Reimer, 32, Ball Rd, EP. Contempt and failure to appear: possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, theft 2, and trespassing 1. Released due to overcrowding.

Megan Elizabeth Sills, 22, Avenue H WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin, ID theft, credit card theft, burglary 1 and theft 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Jesse Lee Jeska, 36, Avenue of the Sun, WC. Parole violation for felony weapon possession, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and driving while suspended.

1/31

Rodger Elden Griffin, 33, Eagle Creek Dr, WC. DUII/alcohol, hit and run, and reckless driving. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Martin R. Becker, 56, Sardine Creek Rd, GH. Hit and run and endangerment. Released on own recognizance.

Glen Allen Cummings, 80, Avenue A, WC. Endangerment and interference with a peace officer. Released on own recognizance.

Glenn Keith Maxwell, 29, Terr-mont St, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth and assault 4, and possession of controlled substances/meth and heroin. Released due to overcrowding.

Lon Burtis Delaney, 58, Quail Run Dr, SC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and criminal possession of a forgery.

2/1

Tabbitha Lynn Kukert, 24, Mason Ln, SC. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Christopher Alan Brock, 29, Rogue River Hwy, GH. Hit and run and reckless driving. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

2/2

Joe Randall Thompson,, 23, 2nd Ave, GH. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth and possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Mallory Inez McNamer, 26, Antelope Rd, WC. Failure to appear: Unlawful use of a motor vehicle x 2, possession of a stolen vehicle, and reckless driving.