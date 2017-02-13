by

By Ralph McKechnie

Of the Independent

Since embarking on my different diet, I am finding foods that I would never have imagined. Last week, we used the avocado for a key lime pie, and that would have been way off the radar for me. Almond and coconut flours have been used for so many different types of dishes; it can literally boggle the mind. Well, this time, we are using garbanzo flour for a little breakfast treat (at least I had them for breakfast) and they seem to be a wonderful substitute for potatoes.