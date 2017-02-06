Butte Falls wrestling

by

The Butte Falls/Prospect Invitational Wrestling Meet took place at 5:30pm on Feb.1st 2017 at the Butte Falls High School Gym. Teams attending were Butte Falls/Prospect, Bonanza, Chiloquin, Gilchrist and North Lake.

The Butte Falls/Prospect wrestlers had a successful night. Sophomore Jonathan Gagnon (145) was 2-0 with pins against Bonanza and North Lake. Freshman Ryan Cicero (152) was 1-1 with a win against Chiloquin and a loss against Bonanza. Junior Tyler Haskell (160) was 2-0 with a pin against Chiloquin and a pin against Bonanza. Junior Billie Tucker (220) was 1-0 with a 15 second pin against Bonanza.