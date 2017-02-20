by

Event Name: EXPLORING THE SMALL FARM DREAM

Date of Class: Mondays 6, 13, and 20, 2017

Time: 5:30 to 8:30 pm (3 Monday evenings)

Location: OSU Extension, Auditorium (SOREC-569 Hanley Rd. Central Point)

Cost: $75.00 each; $100 couple

REGISTRATION: On-line registration available on our webpage: http://bit.ly/JacksonSmallFarmDream

http://extension.oregonstate.edu/sorec/SF-classes

or Contact: Paula Burkhalter, OSU Extension Small Farms, 541-776-7371; paula.burkhalter@oregonstate.edu

ABOUT THE EVENT

Southern Oregon abounds with enthusiastic farmers involved in pursuing the commercial small farm dream. Is this one of your dreams? Have you even taken steps to realize this dream? You are not alone.

The aim of this three-session course is to assist those considering a small-scale commercial farming operation learn what it will take to start and manage a farm business and decide whether that is something they really want to pursue. It will provide an excellent framework for new farmers to assess their skills and interests, learn the realities of farm business ownership, and become connected to local resources. The OSU Extension Small Farms Department teaches, guides, and connects farmers to each other. In addition, we help find answers to all those questions that crop up along the way.

To read more about Small Farms education, visit our website at: http://extension.oregonstate.edu/sorec/farms

Read more and register on line: http://extension.oregonstate.edu/sorec/farms or call 541-776-7371 Southern Oregon Research & Extension Center.