OBITUARIES 2-14-17

Richard L. (Dick) Haiker

July 26, 1940 – February 4, 2017

Dick was born in Minneapolis, MN. He served five years in the US Navy. He resided in Southern California after leaving the military. He married his wife, Leona and her three children, Chuck, Jeff, and Vicki, in 1966. A few years later, they were happy to add another son, Hugh. They retired to Shady Cove, OR in 2005. Dick loved being a help to his neighbors and friends.

Chester “Chet” A. Smith passed away at his home January 8, 2017. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., February 25, 2017 at Eagle Point Community Bible Church in Eagle Point, Oregon.

Richard Leon Hendrix. 60, passed away January 16, 2017 at his home in Butte Falls, Oregon.

Carol E. Artmire, 79, of Prospect, Oregon passed away February 4, 2017 at her home. Arrangements are in care of Conger-Morris Central Point Chapel.