OBITUARIES

David Link, 67, of Eagle Point, Oregon passed away January 9, 2017. Arrangements are in care of Conger-Morris Central Point Chapel.

Steven Castleberry, 66, of White City, Oregon passed away January 22, 2017. Arrangements are in care of Conger-Morris Central Point Chapel.

Arthur Ralph Habison, 70, of Shady Cove, Oregon passed away January 27, 2017 at his home. Arrangements are in care of Rogue Valley Funeral Alternatives.