OHA Rogue Valley Chapter to hold 33rd annual banquet on March 4

Proceeds Fund Local Wildlife Conservation and Youth Education Projects

The Rogue Valley Chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association will host its 33rd annual fundraiser banquet March 4 at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center, where guests will be served dinner and will have a chance to bid on auction items and win a variety of raffle prizes while supporting hunting and wildlife conservation.