POLICE 2-14-17

1/30

Dennis Spiva, EP. Cited for failure to use seat belt and warning for failure to maintain seatbelts.

Kirsten McCollum-Snodgrass, Prospect. Cited for expired registration an warning for failure to carry proof of insurance.

1/31

Cristina De Leon, WC. Cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured and warning for speed violation, 40/25.

2/1

Report of a burglary on Ruby Meadows, EP.

Levi Eickoff, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and sped violation, 38/25.

Verle Cozert, EP. Cited for no valid operator’s license and warning for operation without required lighting equipment.

2/2

James Wilkerson, WC. Cited for prohibited camping.

Kyndi Etzwiler, EP. Cited for driving uninsured.

Steven Chartier, 33, EP. Arrested and cited for driving while suspended and failure to obtain registration.

Jason Andrest, SC. Cited for expired registration.

2/3

Michael Ray Steiner, 56, fugitive on Hannon Rd, EP. Arrested on two Jackson County Circuit Court warrants for failure to appear/DUII/felony and failure to appear/reckless driving. Lodged JCJ.

Thomas Lee Thorpe, 24, shoplifting on Hannon Rd, EP. Arrested for theft 3, criminal trespassing, and two Jackson County Circuit Court warrants, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth, trespassing 1, and failure to appear for theft 3. Lodged JCJ.

2/4

Abrielle Clayton, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and no valid operator’s license.

Jeffery Allan Eichman, 41, EP. Arrested for encouraging sex abuse 2 x 12. Lodged JCJ.

Abrielle Meadowbrook Clayton, 39, EP. Arrested on Medford Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear/resisting arrest. Lodged JCJ.

2/5

Ruben Capetillo, WC. Cited for speed violation, 38/25 and warning for failure to carry proof of insurance.

Aaron Jovan Criss, 34, EP. Arrested for trespassing 2. Lodged JCJ.

Taylor Kaye Nething, 21, Trail. Arrested for theft 2, possession of heroin, and supplying contraband. Lodged JCJ.

Adam James Hackworth, 37, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for contempt. Lodged JCJ.

Chad Michel Heppner, 40, EP. Arrested for assault 4 and harassment. Lodged JCJ.