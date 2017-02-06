by

POLICE 2-7-17

1/23

Andrea Briones, EP. Cited for expired registration and warning for failure to carry proof of insurance and driving while using a cell phone.

Jerri Morris, WC. Cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.

1/24

Ciara Barry, EP. Cited for failure to display plates.

Report of a theft of a vehicle, N. Heights Drive, EP.

1/25

Sam Edward Smith, 46, WC. Arrested on Old Highway 62, parole violation for burglary. Lodged JCJ.

Jason Bates, EP. Cited for expired registration, illegal alteration or display of plates, and warning for operation without required lighting equipment.

Debra Meyers, Trail. Cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured, and warning for operation without required lighting equipment.

1/26

Report of a theft from Little Butte Drive, EP.

Jody White, EP. Cited for no valid operator’s license and warning for expired registration.

1/29

Ross Andresen, Prospect. Cited for driving while suspended, expired registration, and failure to obtain registration.

John Edwards, EP. Cited for speed violation, 39/25.

James Parr, WC. Cited for speed violation, 38/25.