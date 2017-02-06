by

Seat belt/Cell Phone Enforcement Blitz Starting Soon

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the upcoming seat belt/distracted driving “blitz”. This is the first of three scheduled blitzes this year. OSP, county sheriffs and local police will be working to increase proper safety belt use and discourage cell phone use while driving during this statewide traffic enforcement blitz from February 6 through February 19. Officers will also be on the alert for persons exceeding the posted speed limit. This enhanced enforcement is paid for by dedicated funding from USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Statewide observation surveys in 2016 found 96 percent of Oregon’s motoring public routinely using safety belts, well above the national average of 90%. . However, ODOT crash data reveals a confirmed seat belt use rate of only 58% among those killed (289 total) in crashes last year in Oregon. Safety belts reduce the chance of fatal injury to adults by 45-65 percent.

The fine for any seat belt or child seat violation in Oregon is $110. Cell phone fines are $160.