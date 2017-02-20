Senator Linthicum newsletter

by

In 1946, Henry Hazlitt wrote a wonderful book, Economics in One Lesson < http://bit.ly/OneEcon >. This small, easy to read book is still widely available and ought to be read and contemplated by all. The reason is simple. Hazlitt uses easy to understand stories to gently eviscerate the public policy mistakes that the know-it-alls and political wonks use to separate taxpayers from their wallets.

Meanwhile, the policy-wonks in Oregon’s majority party are hard at work trying to stuff the Governor’s budget with money straight out of your wallet. They seem to be only looking at this current budget-cycle and not ever contemplating the long-term health of Oregon’s economy, it’s families and businesses.

One example is the crazy idea to put a $1000 tax on any car purchased before 1997. Yikes! There is another idea for a $.05 tax on every wholesale pound of coffee sold. Hearing this, I can imagine that ODOT is trying to re-engineer their GPS milage tracking device to also include a tax on every sip that you enjoy from your Dutch Bros Kicker cup.

Another shameless tactic which is fast spreading throughout Oregon’s counties is using government to provide “affordable housing.” Proponents claim this can be partially accomplished by rent control. This economic fallacy of rent control is continually embraced by pundits, politicians, editorialists, news reporters and academics as a requirement for economic development. HB 2004 is the rent control bill currently making it’s serpentine way through the twisted logic of Salem’s hallways.

Here is a portion of the bill’s contorted control language:

